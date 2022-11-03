"I’m gonna miss them": The Amazing Race fans are upset after Glenda and Lumumba get eliminated

CBS' The Amazing Race returned for an all-new episode on Wednesday night, November 2, 2022, and it was nothing short of entertaining. The remaining seven teams made their way to France for the new leg of the race.

Sadly, after facing an accident mid-way through, Glenda and Lumumba were the ones who got eliminated this week, and viewers aren't happy about it.

michael @DWTS_BB Glenda and Lumumba were such a joy to watch each week I’m gonna miss them 🥲 #AmazingRace Glenda and Lumumba were such a joy to watch each week I’m gonna miss them 🥲 #AmazingRace

Newlyweds Glenda and Lumumba Roberts have been fan favorites since The Amazing Race premiered earlier this year with Season 34. Since they were the last team to arrive in the previous episode, they left 45 minutes after everyone else this week.

Although they tried their best to make up time and join the rest of the team members, they were met with an unexpected accident that took some time off their hands again. From there on, no matter how hard they tried, the couple wasn't able to catch up with the rest of The Amazing Race contestants and once again arrived last at the pit stop.

Fans unhappy about Glenda and Lumumba's elimination from The Amazing Race, season 34:

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that the newly-wed couple would be missed. A few also claimed that they needed to see more of Glenda and Lumumba and urged The Amazing Race to add them to their All-Star team so they could get another chance to compete.

Stephanie @Steph832 Sad to see Glenda & Lumumba go. They were the most positive happy pair we've seen on this show in a while. #AmazingRace Sad to see Glenda & Lumumba go. They were the most positive happy pair we've seen on this show in a while. #AmazingRace

Denise ✨ @dejoyworld

Gonna miss you guys. Such a sweet couple. Aww, bye bye Glenda & Lumumba Roberts. ☹️Gonna miss you guys. Such a sweet couple. #AmazingRace Aww, bye bye Glenda & Lumumba Roberts. ☹️Gonna miss you guys. Such a sweet couple. #AmazingRace

LadyBoyd @Ladygeedee5125

I'm going to miss Glenda and Lumumba! We are proud of our Norcross #AmazingRace peeps! I'm going to miss Glenda and Lumumba! We are proud of our Norcross #AmazingRace peeps! ☺️

.kevon @_amkev Awe I’m kind of sad about Glenda Lumumba leaving. Such a fun team! #amazingrace Awe I’m kind of sad about Glenda Lumumba leaving. Such a fun team! #amazingrace

e۷an @evxnr i’m so upset right now. glenda and lumumba were ROBBBBBBBBBBED. bring them back #theamazingrace i’m so upset right now. glenda and lumumba were ROBBBBBBBBBBED. bring them back #theamazingrace

Here's more information on what happened this week on The Amazing Race, season 34:

This week, the teams faced a Roadblock and Detour as per usual.

For the Roadblock, the teams had to travel to France. Titled, Who Wants to Climb the Family Tree?, the task required one member from each team to study a lineage of a family crest. Then the teams had to rappel down a castle and take a memory test. Once completed, the teams got the clue to their next challenge.

To find the next clue after their Roadblock, the teams had to drive themselves down to La Ferme de Turnac. It was during this drive that Glenda and Lumumba met with a minor accident after the former backed up their car into a nearby ditch.

The Amazing Race @AmazingRaceCBS See you all next week as we continue our race around the world. #AmazingRace Another amazing leg and another team out!See you all next week as we continue our race around the world. Another amazing leg and another team out!🌎 See you all next week as we continue our race around the world.✈️ #AmazingRace https://t.co/JPiZyCStlg

For their Detour, the teams had to choose between Walnut Cracker and Medieval Gamer. In Walnut Cracker, the teams had to break, grind and press walnuts in order to retrieve oil. For Medieval Gamer, the teams had to complete three games.

Ultimately, Michael and Marcus were able to beat the rest and arrive first at the pit stop. Sadly, after facing multiple issues, Glenda and Lumumba were the ones who arrived last, and got eliminated as a result.

The Amazing Race Season 34 airs every Wednesday night at 9 pm ET only on CBS. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

