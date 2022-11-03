What time The Amazing Race season 34 episode 7 air on CBS? Medieval games and more challenges

The Amazing Race Season 34 has so far aired at 10 p.m. ET, but beginning November 2, 2022, it will air at 9 p.m. ET, as it has in prior seasons. The race will take the players to France in the next stage, where they will engage in medieval games and other tasks.

The synopsis of the episode reads:

"Teams drive to Dordogne, France, the city of 1,001 castles, where they extract walnut oil, play three medieval games and flex their memory muscles while rappelling down the side of a castle."

The previous episode of The Amazing Race featured the show's first non-elimination leg, with one team being forced to withdraw owing to a positive Covid-19 test. Glenda and Lumumba finished last at the end of the episode, putting them at a huge disadvantage next week.

The upcoming episode will air on CBS on November 2, at 9 pm ET.

Bonjour from The Amazing Race

The latest stage of the race, themed It's Simply Medieval, will see the final seven teams compete in Dordogne, a city in France known for its thousands of castles, and will pit the teams in medieval challenges in order for them to advance.

One of the challenges requires teams to extract walnut oil and utilize it as an agent to light an oil lamp. Another challenge will pit teams against one other on opposing sides of a board with holes in it. One team member must act as a guide, giving guidance to the other team member so that they can guide a ball through it.

The Amazing Race @AmazingRaceCBS Our teams are breaking a sweat in order to burn some oil!🕯️ Catch all the action during a brand new #AmazingRace leg tomorrow! Our teams are breaking a sweat in order to burn some oil!🕯️ Catch all the action during a brand new #AmazingRace leg tomorrow! https://t.co/l6mZ4wGvtM

Moving on to the another game, The French are famous for their wooden games, and the one shown in the upcoming episode is called "Jew Greyere." Jew Greyere is a three-dimensional version of chutes and ladders in which one player controls the ball with a pulley.

The goal of the game is to get the ball to the top of the board without allowing it to fall. It's usually a one-person game, but The Amazing Race will put its own spin on it. Derek and Claire are seen attempting the wooden game in a social media promo. Derek guides his partner through the ropes, while military brothers Marcus and Michael, Luis and Michelle, and Emily and Molly work on the walnuts.

The teams can be seen working in divisions, with one member breaking the walnuts with a hammer and the other extracting the oil with a juicer. The military brothers are the first to approach the judges with their oil and receive approval, as well as the next The Amazing Race clue.

The Amazing Race @AmazingRaceCBS 🥳 See you then this Wednesday! In case you haven't heard, we are officially moving back to 9/8c for the rest of the season!🥳 See you then this Wednesday! #AmazingRace In case you haven't heard, we are officially moving back to 9/8c for the rest of the season! 🎉🥳 See you then this Wednesday! #AmazingRace https://t.co/YwDeExrtJ2

What happened previously on The Amazing Race?

In the previous episode, Phil informed the teams about Abby and Will's test results and informed them that because the team had to leave the show, the episode would not include an elimination. However, whoever comes in last will be penalized for 45 minutes.

The Amazing Race @AmazingRaceCBS Tonight sure was a ball!🕺🏻 See you all next week as our racers take on the next leg. #AmazingRace Tonight sure was a ball!🕺🏻 See you all next week as our racers take on the next leg. #AmazingRace https://t.co/lueDTYoDhO

The first clue leads The Amazing Race contestants to the Maktabat Khazanet book store via a traditional detour. The teams had to either learn a dance routine or memorize 28 Arabic letters to get their next clue. The teams must then assemble a card and roll it to the pit stop for a Road Block.

While Marcus and Michael appeared to be in the lead for the majority of the episode, Luis and Michelle eventually won, earning them a five-night trip to Barcelona.

Tune in on Tuesday at 9 pm ET to see what happens next.

