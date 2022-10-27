What happened to Abby and Will? The Amazing Race duo eliminated ahead of the race in Episode 6

The Amazing Race Season 34 aired a brand-new episode on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at 8 pm ET on CBS. The one-hour episode features the reamaining teams competing in challenges and giving it their all to finish the race as fast as they can and reach first to gain advantages and secure their safety. However, one team, Abby and Will were officially eliminated even before they could partake in the first leg of the race.

Ahead of the race, The Amazing Race host Phil Keoghan revealed to the other teams that Abby and Will were missing, following which he called the duo. Both Abby and Will were diagnosed with being COVID positive, which meant that the show had to follow their safety protocols, leading to their unfortunate elimination from the competition.

The duo were upset at the outcome, but as Abby stated, they had to "roll with the punches" in the game, and this was a big punch they had to endure. The rest of the teams didn't have to fear an elimination, however, they had to complete the race to place first.

What transpired on The Amazing Race Season 34 Episode 6?

Although the teams were upset at Abby and Will being eliminated due to something completely out of their control, they still had a big race to look forward to. Host Phil Keoghan revealed that the teams had to do everything possible to not reach last in the first leg of the race, as they would leave 45 minutes later than the rest of the teams in the next leg.

The Amazing Race teams' race destination was Amman, Jordan, where they had to gain their clues by completing a series of challenges in order to place first by the end of the episode. They were given their first clue, where they had to complete the entire challenge and explore the city on foot. To gain their next clue, they had to reach the Maktabat Khazanet Al-Jahith Bookstore.

The Amazing Race contestant pairs faced a couple of difficulties, including muscle pulls, wrong routes, misplaced directions and much more to reach the first clue. Most of the teams gained their first clue easily by locating the bookstore from where they gained their next clue to reach the second location.

Marcus and Michael received the second clue first, which was named Detour - Step by Step or Letter by Letter. The teams had to choose either one to gain their next clue. In Step to Step, they needed to memorize the 28 Jordanian alphabets and pronounce them correctly. In Letter by Letter, they needed to perform the traditional Jordanian dance routine to achieve wins and clues.

While Marcus and Michael struggled initially with pronunciation, they got it done first and got ahead in the race. They were quickly followed by fellow The Amazing Race pair Emily and Molly. Derek struggled with "rolling the Rs" and led him and partner Claire significantly behind than the other two teams.

On the dance challenge, the teams took time to perfect the dance, however, Luis and Michelle were the first to get the next clue, followed by Aubrey and David, and Quinton and Mattie. The last team to complete the challenge was Glenda and Lumumba.

The next clue was named Broken Carted. As part of the challenge, the teams had to reach a park and build a cart with the help of a reference piece to gain a clue and take it to the final destination. The teams reached the location one by one and one of the members quickly began working on the cart and ultimately got it done and reach the final destination, Roman Nymphaeum.

Check out the race ranks of The Amazing Race teams below.

1st place - Luis and Michelle

2nd place - David and Aubrey

3rd place - Quinton and Mattie

4th place - Derek and Claire

5th place -Marcus and Michael

6th place - Emily and Molly

7th place - Glenda and Lumumba

Glenda and Lumumba will eventually leave 45 minutes after the first group, Luis and Michelle, and David and Aubrey in the second leg of the race.

Season 34 of The Amazing Race has been extremely interesting with every episode. With each episode, the stakes only get higher as the contestants participate in tougher and excruciating challenges to make it to the end.

Tune in to a brand new episode of The Amazing Race next Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 10 pm ET on CBS.

Poll : 0 votes