Who are Glenda and Lumumba from The Amazing Race 2022? Newlyweds acknowledge their height difference in Season 34 preview

Glenda and Lumumba are all set to participate in Season 34 of The Amazing Race 2022, airing Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at 10/9c on CBS.

The couple is excited to compete and win a million-dollar prize money on The Amazing Race. The duo did not shy away from acknowledging their height difference, which has caught everyone's attention. Lumumba is, in fact, proud that his wife is taller than him.

All about The Amazing Race 2022 couple Glenda and Lumumba's love story

Glenda, an insurance adjuster, and Lumumba, a middle school teacher, both 41, are newlyweds ready to race around the world in the new season of The Amazing Race. Lumumba is 5 foot 7 while his wife Glenda is 6 foot 2, but the couple is not bothered about their height difference as they are madly in love.

The couple has known each other for two and a half years, and both feel that the game show will help them explore their bond. The couple met in 2019 at a church and bonded over a mutual respect for consumer advocate Dave Ramsey.

Lumumba was attracted to Glenda and convinced her to meet at the Corner Bakery in Peachtree Corners to discuss Ramsey-related budgeting tips.

After talking for more than seven hours, Lumumba asked Glenda to go on an official date. This marked the beginning of their love story. Narrating her story on their website, robertsfamily365.com, Glenda said:

‘Near the end of a “Free Fall Festival” youth event a friend said he wanted me to meet someone. Lumumba had a big smile on his face. He seemed nice but he was looking me up and down and I was thinking to myself, “What does this little church guy think he’s doing?” ….Now I know!"

Further adding:

"We exchanged numbers and Lumumba asked me to lunch at the local bakery. He said we could help each other with our “financial” goals. We sat down and I was so surprised that we had so much in common! We ended up talking for SEVEN hours and literally closed the bakery.… and he never once talked about a budget."

Lumumba and Glenda then went on their first official date on November 15, 2019, and have been inseparable ever since. A year later, Lumumba proposed to his lady love at a "rooftop restaurant in Midtown Atlanta." The couple got married last year and went to Jamaica for their honeymoon, as per The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Lumumba has been a fan of The Amazing Race for two decades. In the past, he even tried to convince his cousin, sibling, and past female companions to audition for the game show but failed. He is excited to finally participate in The Amazing Race with his "extremely competitive" wife.

To prepare for the challenges, the couple watched previous seasons of The Amazing Race, made notes on strategy, learned kayaking, practiced rock climbing, and learned paper map reading.

Tune in on September 21, 2022, on CBS to watch Glenda and Lumumba participating in Season 34 of The Amazing Race. The show can also be viewed the next day on Paramount+.

