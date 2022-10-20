Who was eliminated from The Amazing Race Season 34 in Episode 5? Recap and more

The Amazing Race Season 34 Episode 5 aired on October 19, 2022, on CBS. The father-daughter duo Linton and Sharik were eliminated from the show and ranked 9th. After receiving a clue, they were among the last teams to leave for their destination. The team went to the Wadi Rum Desert and was asked to find a metal clue with the help of a metal detector in the middle of the desert.

Every team found their clue in the middle of the assigned circle, but Linton wasted a lot of time searching for the clue on the edges. Finally, the team headed to Petra and chose to do the more difficult task, Camel Caravan, instead of a puzzle.

The Amazing Race fans feel Sharik wanted to lose the competition deliberately

Just last week, Sharik complained about a difficult task and said she wanted to quit the game. Her dad advised against it, and she finally agreed to compete in the competition for her father.

After being eliminated tonight, Sharik said that the competition was physically demanding, and she felt so despite being a cheerleader for six years. Linton motivated her daughter by saying he was proud of her.

The Amazing Race fans felt Sharik behaved like a "princess" during the competition and plotted her exit from the show. Fans were upset about Linton's elimination and called him a good father.

Ken Mu.

I was hoping they could last a few more legs. I was rooting for the father and daughter! I appreciated the charisma of the father/daughter team. #amazingrace

Sharik hug your Daddy what a missed moment #AmazingRace

Beauty is my name



#AmazingRace I hate that im so happy Linton is getting eliminated but I can't stand who Sharik showed herself to be

Mark Carroll
Well, she got her wish. She gets to go home to New York... after sequester, of course. #AmazingRace

Inter Alia
Sharon… you only did one challenge… wasn't supportive to your dad who was always encouraging you! Cheerleading for 6 years? Brat your whole life? #amazingrace

hamazon #tar34
One thing bout linton and sharik they gonna do every task in slow motion #tar34 #amazingrace

Ludlum Drive
Sharik, you got your wishes. You are going home. Good job sabotaging your dad's joy. Girl, you acted like a princess for sure! #AmazingRace

What happened on The Amazing Race tonight?

Tonight on The Amazing Race, Phil took the ten remaining teams to Jordan, a place where the show hadn't ventured into previously. The cast members took a train to their destination, where they saw several men on camels handing them their first clue. The first two teams to depart from the location were Emily-Molly and Marcus-Michael. They drove to the Wadi Rum Desert and were asked to find a piece of spaceship debris in the desert with the help of a metal detector.

Marcus and Michael were able to finish the task quickly. The rest, Quinton-Mattie, Abby-Will, and Luis-Michelle, headed toward their next task. Quinton quickly found the debris and left for their destination Petra. Shortly after, Luis and Michelle also finished the task.

In Petra, the teams were given the option to solve a puzzle or feed the camels. Marcus and Michael decided to do the camel task and regretted it since it required a lot of physical strength. Luis and Michelle completed the puzzle first and won $5000 as their prize.

The episode description reads,

"Teams travel to Jordan, where they ride a train and experience a scene reminiscent of the 1963 film "Lawrence of Arabia, " search the Wadi Rum desert and visit the ancient city of Petra."

The ranks for tonight's legs are:

Luis and Michelle Claire and Derek Marcus and Michael Abby and Will Emily and Molly Quinton and Mattie Lumumba and Glenda Aubrey and David Linton and Sharik

The Amazing Race airs on CBS every Wednesday at 10 pm ET. Fans of the show must tune in to explore newer destinations.

