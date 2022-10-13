"Get a Grip": Sharik faces backlash from fans after claiming she wants to quit The Amazing Race season 34 

CBS's The Amazing Race returned with a new episode on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. The series picked up right where it left off last week as the teams continued on their Mega Leg of the race. With one roadblock and one detour completed this week, the teams had one more of each to finish before they reached their pitstop.

At some point, teams are bound to face difficulties as the challenges they are tasked with completing are no easy feat. But the beauty of The Amazing Race is that teams do not give up and push themselves in pursuit of making it through to the next round. But this week, one team was on the verge of quitting, and that didn't sit well with fans.

Sharik and her father Linton arrived at the roadblock where they found out that one of them had to chisel a block that would reveal an art sculpture at the end. Sharik decided to work on the roadblock, but the The Amazing Race contestant found herself struggling with it. Also, seeing all the other teams complete the task and move on added more pressure on her.

Although she got her sculpture checked many times, there were still holes she needed to fix by using plaster. Finally, with just one team remaining, Sharik managed to finish her sculpture and received the clue for their detour. The Amazing Race contestant was tired after hours of sculpting.

The Amazing Race @AmazingRaceCBS 🏽 See you all next week for a brand new episode of the We’re tired just watching these racers after this leg!🏽 See you all next week for a brand new episode of the #AmazingRace We’re tired just watching these racers after this leg!💥👏🏽 See you all next week for a brand new episode of the #AmazingRace!🌎 https://t.co/NZnkzwuRl0

But instead of pushing through the situation and looking forward to their next task, Sharik started to complain and claimed that she wanted to quit. Despite her dad trying to convince her that things would get better, Sharik seemed adamant and lost interest in the race.

Taking to Twitter, fans slammed Sharik for her behavior, claiming that she was throwing a tantrum and that she needed to get a grip. Some also added that she needed to be grateful for the opportunity she had received to be on the show, while there were many out there trying to get in.

Fans also claimed that she was being selfish and not taking her father into consideration.

Amber Drummond @LostFairy07 Her dad’s great but I’m so over sharik after all that. If you don’t want to be there leave and let someone who cares stay. Even if those someones are almost just as insufferable. Give me passion over apathy any day. #AmazingRace Her dad’s great but I’m so over sharik after all that. If you don’t want to be there leave and let someone who cares stay. Even if those someones are almost just as insufferable. Give me passion over apathy any day. #AmazingRace

Stephanie @Steph832 Sharik is a spoiled brat. Should’ve just sent her home and let her dad run the race on his own. #AmazingRace Sharik is a spoiled brat. Should’ve just sent her home and let her dad run the race on his own. #AmazingRace

Somewhere between caffeine and malarkey @dragonfly_ @AmazingRaceCBS Sharik is acting like a toddler. She will be a terrible, toxic life partner for someone. Her father is trying to teach her about life and she's getting in the way of herself and her relationships with family at every turn. #AmazingRace @AmazingRaceCBS Sharik is acting like a toddler. She will be a terrible, toxic life partner for someone. Her father is trying to teach her about life and she's getting in the way of herself and her relationships with family at every turn. #AmazingRace

James Wallington @JamesWallington But what we’re NOT going to do, is call her a quitter. She may have had a moment of weakness, it happens on the Race, but in the end she didn’t give up on her Dad. I was a little disappointed in Sharik’s behavior, as so many would love the opportunity to be on #AmazingRace But what we’re NOT going to do, is call her a quitter. She may have had a moment of weakness, it happens on the Race, but in the end she didn’t give up on her Dad. I was a little disappointed in Sharik’s behavior, as so many would love the opportunity to be on #AmazingRace ✈️🌎 But what we’re NOT going to do, is call her a quitter. She may have had a moment of weakness, it happens on the Race, but in the end she didn’t give up on her Dad.

Jesse James Baris @JesJam sharik… people who want to be there are screaming at their tv’s that you’re being ungrateful… lol. #amazingrace sharik… people who want to be there are screaming at their tv’s that you’re being ungrateful… lol. #amazingrace

Mark Carroll @TurquoiseStar17 @natmkumar Disappointed in Sharik. Pre-season, naturally I drew a comparison to you and @arunbernie but you never showed a defeatist attitude like this toward this once-in-a-lifetime experience, even when at the back of the pack 🙁 #AmazingRace @natmkumar Disappointed in Sharik. Pre-season, naturally I drew a comparison to you and @arunbernie but you never showed a defeatist attitude like this toward this once-in-a-lifetime experience, even when at the back of the pack 🙁 #AmazingRace

Marla-Joy @whoismarlajoy



Uncle Linton seems so sweet and gracious. 🥹



#AmazingRace Sharik is blessed and fortunate to have the Jamaican father she has.Uncle Linton seems so sweet and gracious. 🥹 Sharik is blessed and fortunate to have the Jamaican father she has. 😬👀 Uncle Linton seems so sweet and gracious. 🥹#AmazingRace

Stephon♉️ @StephonJS87

#AmazingRace Sharik is such a brat Sharik is such a brat#AmazingRace

Chris @SensesFate Sharik’s negativity is seriously bumming me out, if you want to be eliminated, just be last this leg. #AmazingRace Sharik’s negativity is seriously bumming me out, if you want to be eliminated, just be last this leg. #AmazingRace

Did Sharik quit or continue in The Amazing Race, season 34, episode 4:

Although Sharik continued to whine during the entirety of the race alongside her father, they managed to complete the detour and make their way to the pit stop. Linton tried to encourage his daughter and cheer her up to continue in the race, but Sharik was almost past the breaking point and kept telling her father that she was done and just wanted to go home.

While Linton rushed to the pit stop, Sharik walked behind him. Luckily for them, they weren't the last team to arrive. Sharik and Linton were the ninth team to make it to the pit stop. When host Phil Keogan told The Amazing Race team they had made it to the next round, Sharik told him that she was done and just wanted to go home.

Her attitude wasn't right and the host told her that she had the choice of quitting and heading back home or continuing in the race. Sharik looked at her father and asked him if he wanted to continue. Linton was determined to continue in the race, claiming that he had always wanted to do this.

In the end, Sharik decided to stay back and continue to compete in The Amazing Race for her father. But she clearly wasn't happy about it.

The Amazing Race season 34 airs every Wednesday night at 10 pm ET only on CBS. Readers can check your local listings for more information.

Poll : 0 votes