"Rich and Dom so robbed": Why are fans upset over The Amazing Race contestants elimination in episode 4?

The Amazing Race Season 34 returned to CBS for episode 4 on Wednesday night, October 12, 2022. The famed reality TV competition series picked up right where it left off last week, as the teams continued with their Mega Leg challenge. After completing one roadblock and one detour, the remaining 10 teams had one more of each to complete before they reached the pitstop.

Sadly, the last team to reach the check point was eliminated. Earlier when the season premiered, the series had revealed that unlike previous seasons, eliminations will not be skipped this time round.

For the roadblock challenge, one member from each team had to chisel a block to reveal an art sculpture by the end. Dom decided to complete the challenge, but soon realized that it wasn't an easy feat. The duo also got lost on their way to the roadblock, which cost them a lot of time.

As a result, Rich and Dom were the ones to get eliminated in the latest episode.

Taking to Twitter, fans claimed that it was surprising that the duo got eliminated given the fact that they were doing well in the previous leg of the competition.

Some also added that Sharik, who was complaining about the tasks and wanted to quit, should've been the one to go, so that Rich and Dom could've advanced in the competition.

Fans unhappy with Dom and Rich's elimination in The Amazing Race, Season 34, Episode 4

Difficulty with the second roadblock eventually got the better of Dom, who broke down and was on the verge of quitting. However, Rich cheered on The Amazing Race star from the sidelines. They were the last team to complete the roadblock.

Although they finished the detour and made their way to the check point, by then the team already knew what their fate in the competition was. Phil Keogan revealed that they were the last to arrive and hence were eliminated. Dom broke down upon hearing the news.

Fans who watched the episode were upset that the team got eliminated and took to social media to share their opinions.

e۷an @evxnr #amazingrace if someone told me i wouldn’t love Sharik anymore before tonight’s episode, i’d say you’re lying.. but damn she went from like my favorite to me rooting for Dom and Rich over her if someone told me i wouldn’t love Sharik anymore before tonight’s episode, i’d say you’re lying.. but damn she went from like my favorite to me rooting for Dom and Rich over her😭😭😭😭 #amazingrace

random pop stan @ayeshayshay_ #AmazingRace I’d rather DOM AND RICH be in at this point than Sharik. I don’t need to see that attitude everytime something doesn’t go her way! #TAR34 I’d rather DOM AND RICH be in at this point than Sharik. I don’t need to see that attitude everytime something doesn’t go her way! #TAR34 #AmazingRace

Evan @HarrisHarrisev9 #AmazingRace Losing Rich and Dom is a huge loss on the entertainment value scale Losing Rich and Dom is a huge loss on the entertainment value scale 😭 #AmazingRace

grace @lolgraceshaw the contrast between sharik (who is staying) and rich and dom who have been eliminated is crazy #amazingrace the contrast between sharik (who is staying) and rich and dom who have been eliminated is crazy #amazingrace

beep @thebbfairy phil let sharik go i want dom and rich back #AmazingRace phil let sharik go i want dom and rich back #AmazingRace

a🤍 @notbobaho if she’s gonna be like that let dom and rich take their place #AmazingRace if she’s gonna be like that let dom and rich take their place #AmazingRace

Why did Sharik want to quit The Amazing Race, Season 34, Episode 4?

The Amazing Race is all about difficult tasks and challenges that the teams have to face in order to win the grand prize and title at the end of the competition. Sadly, despite not being that far off into the competition, one contestant, Sharik, is already prepared to quit.

After taking hours to complete the roadblock and seeing the other teams leave before she did, Sharik crossed her breaking point and was ready to give up. Although Linton, her father, tried to convince her to keep going, throughout their journey, she kept bickering about how she just wanted to go home.

Luckily, Sharik's father was not willing to give up and made sure they reached the check point before Rich and Dom. Even after reaching the check point, Sharik was adamant that she wanted to quit because she couldn't handle the challenges.

Phil Keogan gave the team the option to quit, but Sharik's father managed to convince his daughter to continue in the race alongside him.

The Amazing Race airs every Wednesday night only on CBS at 8 pm ET. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

