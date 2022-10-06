"What an advantage": The Amazing Race fans laud Quinton and Mattie for acing the Detour in the first try

CBS' The Amazing Race returned for a brand new episode on Wednesday night, October 5, 2022 at 10 pm ET. Before the teams could begin the third leg of their race, host Phil Keoghan revealed that it was Mega Leg. This meant that the teams would have to complete two Roadblocks and two Detours in order to finish the leg.

After Rex and Tim were eliminated last week, 10 teams remained in the race to bag the $1 million grand cash prize. The Amazing Race contestants departed in three groups at fifteen minute intervals. They left in the order they arrived in the last leg. Mattie and Quinton, the cheerleaders, were in group three since they arrived towards the end.

For the Detour, teams had to choose between “Head of the Class” or “The Big Cheese.” For the first task, they had to sit through an anatomy class and take a timed exam where they had to identify 16 bones, organs, and muscles in just 90 seconds.

For the second task, teams had to deliver cheese to a cheese cutter and later had to deliver the two halves to two restaurants. Quinton and Mattie decided to go with the anatomy class. Much to everyone's surprise, the cheerleaders aced the anatomy test on the first try.

Mattie revealed that this was an easy task for her as she took an anatomy class back in college. Since they aced it in the first try, this brought them up from 10th place to 4th place in the race.

Although they were the last to begin the third leg of the race, the duo found themselves getting a massive advantage on their first Detour that brought them several places up the ranking chart. Upon seeing Quinton and Mattie climb up the rankings, fans were shocked and took to social media to share their opinions.

Platrium @PL83M Mattie & Quinton jump several places up in The #AmazingRace all because Mattie took anatomy in college. What an advantage! They're back in the top half! Mattie & Quinton jump several places up in The #AmazingRace all because Mattie took anatomy in college. What an advantage! They're back in the top half!

Read on to learn more about what fans had to say about Quinton and Mattie's advantage this week on The Amazing Race.

Fans cheer Quinton and Mattie for moving ahead in The Amazing Race Season 34, episode 3

Taking to Twitter, fans cheered on Mattie and Quinton, claiming it was an advantage. Some also added that after they moved up to the 4th spot, it will take a lot for them to get back to the bottom. Fans also shared that they were shocked to learn that Mattie took anatomy class when she was in college.

Raymart @raymartcrave Looks are deceiving and Quinton & Mattie absolutely proved they are in it to win it after nailing that anatomy detour. #AmazingRace Looks are deceiving and Quinton & Mattie absolutely proved they are in it to win it after nailing that anatomy detour. #AmazingRace

Josh Mann @jdmann Quinten and Mattie will have to wind up in the wrong country AGAIN to get eliminated at this point. #AmazingRace Quinten and Mattie will have to wind up in the wrong country AGAIN to get eliminated at this point. #AmazingRace

Mikeykyunie🐯🫥 @MikeyBb23 #AmazingRace Now the cheerleaders are definitely the dark horse. They did it on their first try Now the cheerleaders are definitely the dark horse. They did it on their first try🔥🔥 #AmazingRace

Sherri @buckeyegirl25 Absolutely the right decision by the cheerleaders. If you have a strength like that, use it. #AmazingRace Absolutely the right decision by the cheerleaders. If you have a strength like that, use it. #AmazingRace

♥Gods_Gift♥ @Divine_Angel89 #AmazingRace I'm surprised the cheerleaders got the anatomy challenge cuz that's a lot to remember I'm surprised the cheerleaders got the anatomy challenge cuz that's a lot to remember 😂 #AmazingRace

Iris @iiirrriiiiss the cheerleaders got it on one try! #AmazingRace the cheerleaders got it on one try! #AmazingRace

Here's more to know about what happened this week on The Amazing Race Season 34, Episode 3

After the Detour, the teams had to drive down for the Roadblock. They had to assemble the brakes and wheels on a Ducati motorcycle. Quinton decided to do the motorcycle challenge. Although he faced a few difficulties, he was able to finish it and get back in the race.

Meanwhile, Dom & Rich and Glend & Lumumba found themselves at the bottom. They got stuck with the anatomy class and finished it towards the end. But the teams shouldn't give up hope right away as they can still make it to the lead with one more Roadblock and Detour remaining in the Mega Leg.

Viewers will get to see who made it and who got eliminated next week when the series returns.

The Amazing Race airs every Wednesday at 10 pm ET only on CBS. Readers can check local listings for more information.

Poll : 0 votes