Who are Luis Colon and Michelle Burgos? Meet the dancer couple from The Amazing Race season 34

The dancer couple, Luis Colon and Michelle Burgos, are all set to participate in The Amazing Race 2022 on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at 10 pm ET on CBS along with 11 other contestants to win a $1 Million cash prize.

In season 34, a total of 12 teams will travel to a number of new countries, including Spain, Iceland, Austria, Italy, France, Nashville, and more. The synopsis of the show reads:

“The show also visits the ancient city of Petra, in Jordan, where teams will ride a train and experience a scene reminiscent of the 1963 Oscar-winning film "Lawrence of Arabia," perform a Jordanian folk dance and learn the Arabic alphabet. Also, for the first time in THE AMAZING RACE history, there will be no non-elimination legs.”

It further adds:

“With one team being eliminated at the end of every leg, it will be one of the most grueling races in the show's history and teams will be in for a surprise when host Phil Keoghan teases a game-changing element in the first leg of the race.”

All about Luis Colon and Michelle Burgos from The Amazing Race season 34

The 34-year-old married couple Luis and Michelle hail from Miami, Florida. Luis is a firefighter and Michelle is a professional dancer for rapper Pitbull.

As per Michelle's LinkedIn profile, the “assistant choreographer, professional dancer, and experienced dance teacher” graduated from Barry University with a degree in Bachelor of Arts (B.A.), Radio, Television, and Digital Communication.

She started her career in 2011 as a Freelancer at TodoBebe before working as a professional dancer at Univision in 2002. She also works as an Assistant Choreographer at Shalom Talent Inc., which she joined in 2009.

Luis and Michelle were raised in Florida and met each other 12 years ago. Known as “the crazy couple,” they both love to have a good time, and enjoy dancing and traveling together.

The couple got married 6 years ago. During their wedding, Luis surprised his newlywed wife by impersonating “Pitbull for two songs.”

The couple also wants to start a family soon as Michelle is about to “retire as a Pitbull dancer.”

They are now participating in The Amazing Race to take up new challenges and tasks. However, they’re just looking to “enjoy their experience” and have fun along the way while hoping to “bring some money home.”

If they win the money, Luis wishes to do something for their parents as they have been there for them a lot in their lives.

About The Amazing Race 2022

Season 34 of The Amazing Race will kickstart on Wednesday with 12 new teams ready to tackle every challenge across the globe.

The multi-Emmy Award-winning reality series will be hosted by Emmy Award-nominated host Phil Keoghan. At every destination, each team will have to complete various tasks to learn about their next location.

Teams who are left farthest behind will be eliminated from the show. Only the first team to arrive at the final destination will be declared the winner of The Amazing Race and will get their hands on the $1 million prize money.

The 12 teams who will compete in The Amazing Race are twin sisters Emily and Molly, Big Brother couple Derek and Claire, married couple Luis and Michelle, military brothers Marcus and Michael, Latin dancers Aubrey and David, and retired cheerleaders Quinton and Mattie.

Father and daughter Linton and Sharik, newlyweds Glenda and Lumumba, golf buddies Rex Ryan and Tim Mann, soon-to-be-married couple Aastha and Nina, motivational speakers Rich and Dom, and high school sweethearts Will and Abby will also compete on the show.

Tune in on Wednesday on CBS to watch the all-new season of The Amazing Race.

