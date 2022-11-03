"A remarkable comeback": The Amazing Race fans shocked Michael and Marcus finished 1st after being in the 5th spot

CBS' The Amazing Race returned for an all-new episode on Wednesday night, November 2, 2022, and it was nothing short of heart-racing. This week, the teams flew into France for the next leg of the race. Michael and Marcus were the fifth team to leave the base, but they managed to catch up with the other four and even made it to the pit stop as the first team.

Stephen Sroczyk @stephensroczyk @AmazingRaceCBS Michael and Marcus made a remarkable comeback the way they started and how Michael almost lost the keys #AmazingRace @AmazingRaceCBS Michael and Marcus made a remarkable comeback the way they started and how Michael almost lost the keys #AmazingRace

The five teams had to fly 1600 miles from Amman in Jordan to Dordogne, France. Marcus and Michael were the third group to depart from their base. After arriving in France, they drove down to their first Roadblock. Although they weren't the first there, they managed to finish it fast and head over to their Detour.

Little did they know they would face a minor mishap along the way. The brothers reached their car only to realize they had left their keys back in the castle. With this step back, they had to somehow catch up with the rest, and surprisingly they did. What was even more surprising was that The Amazing Race team managed to reach the Detour much before everyone else who left before them.

Michael and Marcus finished their Detour first and headed over to Panorama, which was their pitstop for this leg of the race. They turned out to be the first team to arrive at the pitstop and won $7,500 each.

The Amazing Race @AmazingRaceCBS See you all next week as we continue our race around the world. #AmazingRace Another amazing leg and another team out!See you all next week as we continue our race around the world. Another amazing leg and another team out!🌎 See you all next week as we continue our race around the world.✈️ #AmazingRace https://t.co/JPiZyCStlg

Fans who witnessed Marcus and Michael race through the Roadblock and Detour, emerging victoriously as the first team to arrive at the pit stop, were shocked and took to social media to share their opinions.

Fans stunned after Marcus and Michael reach the pitstop 1st after being 5th in The Amazing Race

Taking to Twitter, fans called it a remarkable comeback. They were surprised and questioned how the brothers managed to reach the Detour ahead of everyone else and complete the task first. Some fans also added that they were happy for The Amazing Race team.

kmf409 @kmf409 #AmazingRace SPOILER ALERT How the heck did Michael & Marcus go from 5th to 1st… what route did the first few teams go to make them arrive behind those two?! #AmazingRace SPOILER ALERT How the heck did Michael & Marcus go from 5th to 1st… what route did the first few teams go to make them arrive behind those two?!

Mikeykyunie🐯🫥 @MikeyBb23 I think the Top 4 of this episode might be our Final 4: Marcus/Michael - Emily/Molly - Derek/Claire - Luis/Michelle #AmazingRace I think the Top 4 of this episode might be our Final 4: Marcus/Michael - Emily/Molly - Derek/Claire - Luis/Michelle #AmazingRace

Sherri @buckeyegirl25 I didn’t think Michael and Marcus would be finishing first. #AmazingRace I didn’t think Michael and Marcus would be finishing first. #AmazingRace

More on what happened in The Amazing Race season 34 episode 7

Glenda and Lumumba Roberts were the last team to leave the base this week. The newlywed couple were the last to arrive last week and left 45 minutes after the other teams this week. Although they were the last team, they tried their best to catch up with the rest of The Amazing Race teams. Unfortunately, they faced issues along the way.

One of them being their car getting stuck in the ditch. Glenda was driving, and while backing up the car, she mistakenly backed it into a ditch, and they lost time trying to retrieve it. Although they did their best during the Roadblock and Detour, the newlywed couple were the last to arrive at the pitstop.

Sadly, there was no skipping elimination for them. Since they were the last to arrive, they were eliminated from the race. Although they wanted to go further in the competition, they were glad they made it as far as they did.

The Amazing Race airs every Wednesday night at 9 pm ET only on CBS. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

