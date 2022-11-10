"Let's go!": The Amazing Race fans excited as Derek and Claire bag their second win in Season 34

CBS' The Amazing Race Season 34 recently aired with an all-new episode on Wednesday night, November 9, 2022, at 9 pm ET. This week, the remaining teams had to drive down to Toulouse, France, where they had to tackle and kick their way through a Roadblock. They also had to make a decision regarding a tricky Detour before they reached the pit stop.

After Glenda and Lubumba's elimination last week, only six teams remain. This week, the team that reached the pit stop earlier than the rest bagged their win for the second time in the season. It was none other than Big Brother couple Derek and Claire.

Although the couple weren't the first to depart, they managed to complete the tasks ahead of the others and navigate their way without getting stuck. This helped them get a head start and reach the pit stop before the other teams could.

Upon watching them arrive at the pit stop as the first team this week, fans took to social media to share their opinions. Many congratulated the team on bagging their second win this season on The Amazing Race.

Fans thrilled as Derek and Claire bag second win on The Amazing Race

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that they hope Derek and Claire make it all the way to the final leg of the race. Some also applauded them for coming out on top despite the difficulties they faced during the challenge.

Stephen Sroczyk @stephensroczyk @AmazingRaceCBS Claire and Derek continue to amaze me just when I thought they were out they come out in first. Unbelievable #AmazingRace @AmazingRaceCBS Claire and Derek continue to amaze me just when I thought they were out they come out in first. Unbelievable #AmazingRace

stan 🔥🇨🇦 @stan_mccutcheon #tar34 Let’s hope that Claire and Derek can ride this momentum all the way to the finish line #AmazingRace Let’s hope that Claire and Derek can ride this momentum all the way to the finish line #AmazingRace #tar34 https://t.co/xw11AyeWha

Willow's Pillow @adrianneromcel2 #AmazingRace Derek and Claire now got 2 leg wins along with Marcus/Craig and Luis and Michelle #AmazingRace Derek and Claire now got 2 leg wins along with Marcus/Craig and Luis and Michelle

megs @f_megs okay i'm happy for derek and claire #amazingrace okay i'm happy for derek and claire #amazingrace

Josh Kennon @skatefan78 BB DEREK AND CLAIRE ARE BACK IN IT -- THEY WON THE TOULOUSE LEG OF #AmazingRace !! BB DEREK AND CLAIRE ARE BACK IN IT -- THEY WON THE TOULOUSE LEG OF #AmazingRace !!

Here's a brief recap of what happened this week on The Amazing Race, Season 34

The first group to depart for the race was Michael-Marcus and Molly-Emily. The teams had to drive themselves 100 miles to the South of France, in Toulouse. Fifteen minutes later, Derek-Claire and Luis-Michelle departed on their journey. The final group to leave the base was Quinton-Mattie and Aubrey-David.

The teams had a Roadblock and a Detour to complete before they headed for the pitstop. For the Roadblock, one member from each team had to learn how to drop-kick and complete a rugby training drill. They were taught by a champion pro rugby team. Once they completed the task, they received their next clue.

Claire decided to complete the Roadblock and managed to do it in her first try. For their Detour, the teams either had to "Say Six or Lay Bricks." For this challenge, they either had to learn a French poem and recite it to a judge or lay bricks in a sidewalk pattern to receive their next clue.

While the laying bricks challenge might have been the easier choice, Derek and Claire decided to recite the poem. Derek forgot a couple of lines during their first attempt. Hence, they had to give it a try one more time. The couple recited the poem precisely during their second attempt and received their clue for the pit stop.

Ultimately, Derek and Claire arrive at the pit stop as the first team this week. This is the second time The Amazing Race team has won a leg of the race. For their win, they received 5000 Expedia points for a trip to Bangkok.

The Amazing Race airs every Wednesday night at 9 pm ET only on CBS. Readers can check your local listings for more information.

