"Wow that's 3 wins": The Amazing Race fans laud Michelle and Luis as they bag their third win 

CBS' The Amazing Race season 34 returned for an all-new episode on Wednesday night. The Mega Leg continued this week. The contestants had to drive to Spain for their next clue, from where they had to make their way through the Roadblock and Detour to reach the pit stop.

The Amazing Race @AmazingRaceCBS It all starts in 30 minutes! #AmazingRace Are you ready to see the second half of the Mega Leg?It all starts in 30 minutes! Are you ready to see the second half of the Mega Leg?👀 It all starts in 30 minutes!⏰ #AmazingRace https://t.co/XCXxUgtauk

The six remaining teams continued their journey in the competition, vying for that $1 million cash prize. This week, the first team to complete in the Mega Leg and reach the pit stop ahead of the other teams were none other than Michelle and Luis. Their win made fans even more excited because this was their third win in season 34 of the popular reality TV competition series.

Titled Don't Look Down, the official synopsis for the episode reads,

"Teams continue on to Ronda, Spain, where they must choose to build an arch brick by brick or dress for success."

Luis and Michelle previously won two other legs in the competition and are the team to beat this season. Fans who witnessed the married couple beat all odds against other teams took to social media and praised the duo.

"Luis and Michelle for the win": The Amazing Race fans cheer the couple as they win their third leg in season 34

Taking to Twitter, fans congratulated Luis and Michelle on their third win this season. Fans also claimed that The Amazing Race couple dominated the Mega Leg.

Chill @CHill_cuz I hope Michelle and Luis or Molly and Emily win I just love real competitors! They are smart, never give up and always have a great attitude! #AmazingRace I hope Michelle and Luis or Molly and Emily win I just love real competitors! They are smart, never give up and always have a great attitude! #AmazingRace

RafaBruv @rafabrew #AmazingRace The joy and love emanating between Michelle and Luis is enough to fill the universe The joy and love emanating between Michelle and Luis is enough to fill the universe 💗💗💗 #AmazingRace

Heather ♡ @HeatherBBFan #AmazingRace Luis and Michelle for the win Luis and Michelle for the win ❤️❤️❤️ #AmazingRace

TVwatcher @TVwatcher5678 How many times have Michele & Luis come in 1st place? Amazing competitors! #AmazingRace How many times have Michele & Luis come in 1st place? Amazing competitors! #AmazingRace

Here's a brief recap of what happened this week on The Amazing Race season 34, episode 10

The remaining six teams had to make their way to Rhonda as they continued with the Mega Leg. Michelle and Luis were the first to find the tour guide and receive their next clue. They had to complete a Detour titled Bend Over Backwards or Dress For Success.

For this Detour, they had to either use bricks to build an arch or identify a Flamenco dancer's accessories and dress her up correctly. Luis and Michelle decided to do the second task and dress the Flamenco dancer. After two wrong attempts, the married couple finally got it right and received their next clue, which led them to their Roadblock.

They had to make their way down to Paseo de Kazunori Yamauchi, where the clue to their Roadblock was. To complete this challenge, one member from each team had to balance on a 300ft above the ground as they made their way across a wire on the Puente Nuevo bridge. They had to cross the bridge and retrieve a flag their tour guide possessed when they first met him. They needed to identify the correct flag to finish the task.

Michelle decided to take on the Roadblock. The Amazing Race contestant finished the task ahead of the other teams and finally received their next clue, which led them to their pit stop, the Mirador de Ronda. They made their way to the pit stop, and host Phil Keogan revealed that they were the first team to arrive and won a trip to Tokyo, Japan, in Expedia Reward points.

The Amazing Race season 34 airs every Wednesday at 9 pm ET only on CBS. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

