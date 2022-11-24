"It's a shame": The Amazing Race Season 34 fans shocked over Marcus and Michael's elimination in Episode 10 

CBS' The Amazing Race season 34 aired with an all-new adventure episode on Wednesday night, November 23. The series continued with its Mega Leg, where the remaining six teams had to drive to Spain to meet with the tour guide and receive their next clue.

The groups had to reach the pit stop quickly to escape elimination. The Amazing Race host Phil Keogan revealed every episode this season would have one elimination. Hence, participants shouldn't be comfortable hoping for a draw. Consequently, the fan-favorite team of Michael and Marcus couldn't complete the tasks ahead of the other teams and placed last. They were subsequently eliminated from the competition.

Titled Don't Look Down, the official synopsis for the episode reads,

"Teams continue on to Ronda, Spain, where they must choose to build an arch brick by brick or dress for success."

Fans upset that their favorite team was eliminated from The Amazing Race took to social media to share their opinions. They were mainly upset to see the duo depart, as they brought a unique charm to the show.

The Amazing Race thoroughly challenges every player

From the audience's reactions, it can be assumed that most assumed Marcus and Michael would win The Amazing Race this season. At the very least, fans hoped the team would make it to the finals. But their sudden departure at this early stage was disappointing. The following are some of the reactions shared by fans of the show on Twitter:

Jeremy Smith @musicsmith14 Sad to see Marcus & Michael eliminated on #AmazingRace tonight. They were a great team and I like the way they approached the race. Sad to see Marcus & Michael eliminated on #AmazingRace tonight. They were a great team and I like the way they approached the race.

shae. @forethenight #tar34 i thought marcus and michael would be in finals since the first two episodes, they did an amazing job #AmazingRace i thought marcus and michael would be in finals since the first two episodes, they did an amazing job #AmazingRace #tar34

Miguel Campos @Phillysports25 @RichDolph11 Yeah, thought with Emily's bed knee that if Michael and Marcus got into a food race with them that they were going to win, but with their bad luck at the roadblocks and detours it never got to that point. Is a shame, because they were a strong team. #AmazingRace @RichDolph11 Yeah, thought with Emily's bed knee that if Michael and Marcus got into a food race with them that they were going to win, but with their bad luck at the roadblocks and detours it never got to that point. Is a shame, because they were a strong team. #AmazingRace

Lisa Marie Bowman @LisaMarieBowman It's a shame they got eliminated but Marcus and Michael will probably be back in a future season. #AmazingRace It's a shame they got eliminated but Marcus and Michael will probably be back in a future season. #AmazingRace

Christopher Hahn @chrisrhahn Thought Marcus & Michael would have been locks for the finale. #AmazingRace Thought Marcus & Michael would have been locks for the finale. #AmazingRace

Chill @CHill_cuz I hate to see any of these teams go. They have all been a pleasure to watch! I hope to see Marcus and Michael again somewhere 🥹 #AmazingRace I hate to see any of these teams go. They have all been a pleasure to watch! I hope to see Marcus and Michael again somewhere 🥹 #AmazingRace

velly❣️ @meekvelly UGHHHHHH I wanted Marcus and Micheal to win, SO SICKKKK #AmazingRace UGHHHHHH I wanted Marcus and Micheal to win, SO SICKKKK #AmazingRace

Here is a recap of what happened this week on The Amazing Race

The episode started with teams strategizing their path to success. Marcus and Michael got some momentum but ultimately failed to beat the others. They still had a previous Detour to complete. After overcoming a few challenges, the duo wrapped up their first half and headed to Spain for the next clue.

They met their tour guide and were presented with a choice of Bend Over Backwards or Dress For Success for their next Detour.

The former required the team to use bricks and build an arch, while the latter required them to identify a Flamenco dancer's accessories and dress the dancer. They arrived at Rhonda and decided to do the Bend Over Backwards challenge.

Sadly, it took them more than one attempt to complete the task. Once finished, they headed over to the Puente Nuevo bridge to complete the Roadblock.

By the time Marcus and Michael reached their Roadblock, Luis and Michelle made it to the pitstop as the first team. The other teams also completed the task and headed to the pit stop. This left Marcus and Michael behind. Once they completed all tasks and reached the end, the duo was informed of their elimination. The dejected duo was disappointed but went home, knowing they had tried their best.

The Amazing Race airs on CBS every Wednesday at 9:00 pm ET. Readers can check local listings for more information.

