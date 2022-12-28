Upcoming drama National Death Penalty Vote to feature Park Hae-jin and Lim Ji-yeon among others

SBS’s upcoming drama about justice, National Death Penalty Vote, is set to feature Korean superstars Park Hae-jin and Lim Ji-yeon. Additionally, Park Sung-woong has also been confirmed to appear on the show. The three seasoned actors have been slated to serve as the show's lead protagonists, according to a December 27 announcement.

National Death Penalty Vote is an adaptation of the famous Kakao Webtoon of the same name, which poses the question, "What is your notion of justice?" It explores the idea of holding a referendum on the death penalty to punish violent offenders who expertly navigate their way around the legal system's loopholes.

The K-drama about the search for the truth centers on the story of a character named Gae Tal, who decides whether or not to carry out the death penalty based on the outcome of a vote. It also focuses on police officers who seek the justice sought by Gae Tal.

Park Hae-jin to play the role of ace investigator in National Death Penalty Vote

Cheese in the Trap star Park Hae-jin is set to make a comeback as the male protagonist in National Death Penalty Vote, playing the role of a police officer. The actor will bring to the screen the character of Kim Moo-chan, who is the chief of the regional investigative section of the Southern Provincial Police Agency.

He's the youngest person to ever become head of a regional investigative unit and is determined to take over any high-profile case that comes his way. The anticipation for Park Hae-jin's charismatic and creative depiction of Kim Moo-chan has piqued fans' interest.

Park Sung-woong will portray the character Kwon Suk-joo. Suk-joo is a long-term prisoner who was convicted of murder. He killed a person who s*xually assaulted his eight-year-old daughter and then confessed to his crimes before the authorities.

Prior to his incarceration, he was Korea's best-known legal authority. Within the walls of the institution, inmates still refer to him as "Professor," and he is revered in this capacity. The tremendous and overpowering magnetism that Park Sung-woong exudes will once again leave an impression on viewers when he appears on the small screen.

Joo Hyun, a fifth-year lieutenant of the Cyber Security Bureau of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, will be portrayed by Lim Ji-yeon in the drama. Joo Hyun was specifically hired by the Cyber Investigation Team and was originally considered to be the ace of the team.

However, in recent years, the way people perceive her has changed. Now all her teammates have come to view her as a nuisance who is always getting into trouble and causing unrest in the team. As a result of Lim Ji-yeon's success across a wide variety of genres, fans are eagerly anticipating her next role.

National Death Penalty Vote is set to premiere in 2023 on SBS.

