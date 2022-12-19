SBS Entertainment Awards 2022: Complete List of winners

The 2022 SBS Entertainment Awards, presented by South Korea's leading broadcasting network, Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS), took place on Saturday, December 17, at SBS Prism Tower in Sangam-dong, Mapo-gu, Seoul.

The award ceremony, which recognized excellence across genres including variety, talk, and comedy shows on the SBS network, was hosted by Tak Jae-hoon, Jang Do-yeon, and Lee Hyun-yi.

The Daesang (Grand Prize) this year went to Running Man's host Yoo Jae-suk, making it his 19th Daesang overall. Jae-suk, who won a total of seven awards at the ceremony, was surprised to be declared the winner over Jee Seok-jin and Kim Jong-kook, the other hosts on the show, who were also nominated for the award.

Apologizing in his acceptance speech, Yoo Jae-suk said:

"I am very sorry to Seokjin and other hyungs for receiving it like this, although I did not expect it at all. [While] I’m receiving an award today, I think the ‘Running Man’ team won it together."

He further said:

"It’s definitely a great honor to be able to do variety for a long time, but we still have a lot of work to do. I think this year was the year to confirm that. As much as I’ve been loved by many people, I’ll try my best with the members and the production team to give you more laughter.”

All winners at the 2022 SBS Entertainment Awards

Producer's Award - Tak Jae-hoon

Program of the Year (Talk/Reality) - My Little Old Boy,

Program of the Year (Variety) - Running Man

Program of the Year (Show/Sports) - Kick a Goal

Top Excellence Award in Show/Sports - Lee Hyun-yi for Kick a Goal

Top Excellence Award in Talk/Reality - Kim Joon-ho for My Little Old Boy

Excellence Award in Show/Sports - Chae Ri-na for Kick a Goal

Excellence Award in Talk/Reality- Heo Kyung-hwan for My Little Old Boy

Best Couple Award - Yoo Jae-suk and Kim Jong-kook for Running Man

Best Teamwork Award - Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny Team

Best Character Award - Lee Kyung-kyu for Golf Battle: Birdie Buddies

Eco-brity Award - Kim Byung-man

Entertainer of the Year - Kick a Goal producing team

Leader of the Year- Ha Seok-ju and Kim Byung-ji for Kick a Goal

Social Star Award - Lim Chang-jung and Seo Ha-yan for Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny, Yoo Hyun-ju for Golf Battle: Birdie Buddies

Popularity Award - Bae Sung-jae and Kick a Goal team leaders

Scene Stealer Award - Jung Hye-in for Kick a Goal, Im Won-hee for Dolsing Fourmen

Lifetime Achievement Award - Lee Sang-min for My Little Old Boy

2022 SBS's Daughter and Son - Lee Hyun-yi and Kim Joon-ho

Tiki-Taka of the Year - Kyoung Seo and Seogy for Kick a Goal

Scriptwriter of the Year - Kang Seung-hee for Dolsing Fourmen, Seo In-hee for The Story of The Day When The Tail Was Bitten and Jo Hye-jung for Bae Sung Jae's Ten

Radio DJ Award - Wendy for Wendy's Young Street and Yoon Soo-hyun for Yoon Soo Hyun's Diverse World

Rookie Award - Yoon Tae-jin and Ha Seok-ju for Kick a Goal

Apart from the awards, the evening also included a special lineup of performances. K-pop rookie group NewJeans shared the stage with FC Balladream, while Fantastic Family-DNA Singer Seo Moon Tak and Youngji also put up great performances during the show.

