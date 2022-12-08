Ahn Hyo-seop and Kim Se-jeong’s fans rejoice as the duo is confirmed to host 2022 SBS Drama Awards

On December 8, it was confirmed that Ahn Hyo-seop and Kim Se-jeong will be hosting the 2022 SBS Drama Awards alongside veteran MC Shin Dong-yup.

This marks their third collaboration together after the successful completion of their drama A Business Proposal, which, co-incidentally, aired on SBS and is one of the biggest hits of the year.

The upcoming award ceremony will also be MC Shin Dong-yup’s sixth time hosting the SBS Drama Awards, and fans are excited to see his amazing hosting skills and sense of humor yet again.

The SBS Drama Awards will take place on December 31 at 8:35 pm KST.

Hosts Ahn Hyo-seop and Kim Se-jeong starred in SBS’ A Business Proposal

Ahn Hyo-seop and Kim Se-jeong’s fans are excited to see the A Business Proposal pair share the stage yet again. The pair hosted the 2021 SBS Awards last year, where they also revealed they will be working on A Business Proposal.

A Business Proposal is a romantic comedy adapted from the webtoon of the same name. The drama revolves around food researcher Shin Ha-ri (Kim Se-jeong) who goes on a blind date in her friend’s place. In a hilarious turn of events, the blind date turns out to be the president of her company Go Food, Kang Tae-mu (Ahn Hyo-seop). He eventually finds out that he was fooled and hires her to be his contract date to avoid getting married.

As the two begin their contract relationship, Kang Tae-mu and Shin Ha-ri fall in love, vowing to be together against all odds, including class difference and their boss-employee relationship. The drama also stars Kim Min-gue as Secretary Cha Sung-hoon and Seol In-ah as Jin Young-seo.

SBS Awards is an award ceremony by the Seoul Broadcasting Agency that aims to honor excellence in television, particularly dramas that air on their network.

A Business Proposal was one of the most successful and beloved K-dramas of the year that catapulted both Ahn Hyo-seop and Kim Se-jeong to international stardom. Hence, it comes as no surprise that they were chosen to host the awards for the second year in a row.

Naturally, fans of the pair are happy to see them reunited on stage once again and have taken to social media to share their reactions.

Hatae fans (the "couple name" for Ahn Hyo-seop and Kim Se-jeong’s on-screen characters) are hoping they will sing the hit OST Love, Maybe by Melomance and bag the “Best Couple” award, which the actor won last year for Lovers of the Red Sky opposite Kim Yoo-jung. Coincidentally, Kim Se-jeong had presented them with the award.

Ahn Hyo-seop and Kim Se-jeong are brand ambassadors for Indonesian food brand Realfood

Six months post the completion of A Business Proposal, Ahn Hyo-seop and Kim Se-jeong confirmed their new exciting collaboration for the Indonesian food brand Realfood.

The advertisement series for the food brand is centered around an office romance. Ahn Hyo-seop plays the CEO of a company Tatang, while Kim Se-jeong plays office worker Rani. Indonesian actor Chicco Jerikho also stars in the TVC commercial Office Romance Recipe alongside them.

Ahn Hyo-seop and Kim Se-jeong are the only Korean brand ambassadors for Realfood alongside actor Song Kang.

The pair reunited at the 2022 Melon Music Awards as presenters for the “Best OST” award category. Dressed in matching black outfits, they handed the award to Melomance for their drama’s hit OST Love, Maybe.

