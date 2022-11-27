“You two”: K-drama fans rejoice as A Business Proposal co-stars Ahn Hyo-seop and Kim Se-jeong reunite at 2022 Melon Music Awards

On November 26, A Business Proposal co-stars Ahn Hyo-seop and Kim Se-jeong reunited at the 2022 Melon Music Awards.

The talented actors attended the Melon Music Awards as presenters for the “Best OST” award category. The former co-stars looked resplendent as they were dressed in matching all-black outfits.

Ahn Hyo-seop and Kim Se-jeong presented the “Best OST Award" to Melomance for the heartwarming track Love, Maybe from their own drama.

Fans of the pair were happy to see them reunite with each other and took to social media to share their enthusiasm upon seeing the on-screen couple together.

hild🎀 @urh0eness

Hyoseop: just like its name, collaboration is when two people met each other and create something new together. just like us two... now, right?

Sejeong: I agree



YOU TWO 🤭

A Business Proposal co-stars Ahn Hyo-seop and Kim Se-jeong dazzle fans with their chemistry at the 2022 Melon Music Awards

A Business Proposal co-stars Ahn Hyo-seop and Kim Se-jeong fascinated fans with their chemistry at the 2022 Melon Music Awards as they walked on-stage together. The former looked dapper in a stylish black suit while Kim Se-jeong looked beautiful in an off-shoulder little black dress with diamond earrings.

A Business Proposal co-stars walked to the stage together to present the award for “Best OST,” also called "Best Collaboration".

Ahn Hyo-seop took a moment to appreciate his chemistry with Kim Se-jeong when he chimed in to say that a collaboration is the creation of something new and exciting, just like the two of them, to which Kim Se-jeong readily agreed.

K-drama fans were floored upon seeing A Business Proposal co-stars Ahn Hyo-seop and Kim Se-jeong together presenting the “Best OST Award" to Melomance, who provided the official soundtrack Love, Maybe for their drama.

Shortly after the awards, the pair posed for cute pictures together, which were promptly shared by Kim Se-jeong on her Instagram account.

The actor captioned her post as “Hatae Hatae”, a witty pun on their couple nickname “Hatae” from A Business Proposal. This also translates to “Hot Hot” in English.

K-drama fans took to social media to react to the co-stars' reunion at the 2022 MMA.

mckenzie ahn @_mckenzieahn look at the way sejeong cling her hands on his arm while hyoseop is making sure of her safety through watching her steps while she's walking down the stairs. 🥺 EXCUSE ME BUT THIS IS SOOO VERY BOYFRIEND BEHAVIOR!!! 🫠🫠🫠 look at the way sejeong cling her hands on his arm while hyoseop is making sure of her safety through watching her steps while she's walking down the stairs. 🥺 EXCUSE ME BUT THIS IS SOOO VERY BOYFRIEND BEHAVIOR!!! 🫠🫠🫠 https://t.co/qV3tyIoS23

hild🎀 @urh0eness

and hyoseop little giggle after that successful flirting and sejeong's smile is just- and hyoseop little giggle after that successful flirting and sejeong's smile is just-😭💜💛😭💜💛😭💜💛😭💜💛

hild🎀 @urh0eness



hyoseop is the captain for a reason AND THE WAY THE CROWD ARE GOING WILD AFTER THAT FLIRTING???hyoseop is the captain for a reason AND THE WAY THE CROWD ARE GOING WILD AFTER THAT FLIRTING???hyoseop is the captain for a reason😎✨

Artofloving4SJ @artofloving4SJ @urh0eness Is that last line one of your adlib, Ahn Flirty Hyoseop-shi? @urh0eness Is that last line one of your adlib, Ahn Flirty Hyoseop-shi?

cheese latte @LoeyPaul ‍ GO CAPT!! HIP HIP HURAA 🤣🤣🤣 @urh0eness In our beloved captain we trustGO CAPT!! HIP HIP HURAA 🤣🤣🤣 @urh0eness In our beloved captain we trust ❤️‍🔥‼️‼️ GO CAPT!! HIP HIP HURAA 🤣🤣🤣

However, this isn’t the only thing the actors reunited with each other. The duo also recently starred in their first advertisement together for a food company, the Indonesia-based brand Realfood.

They starred as Tatang and Rani in a TVC series titled Office Romance Recipe, alongside Indonesian actor Chicco Jerikho, which is inspired by their show’s plotline, A Business Proposal.

The K-drama followed a quirky and charming romance between a company’s CEO who goes on a blind date with one of his employees, only to fall in love with each other.

Besides them, Song Kang is also the brand ambassador for RealFood.

More about A Business Proposal co-stars Ahn Hyo-seop and Kim Se-jeong

After the hit K-drama, Ahn Hyo-seop set up his own one-man agency, The Present Company. The actor is touted to star in the Korean remake of the Taiwanese drama Someday or One Day, along with another series, A Time Called You, opposite Jeon Yeo-been.

He is also set to return as Dr Seo Woo-jin in Dr Romantic 3 alongside Lee Sung-kyung.

Kim Se-jeong was last seen in SBS’ Today’s Webtoon alongside Choi Daniel and Nam Yoon-su. She will next reprise her role as Do Han-na in The Uncanny Counter.

