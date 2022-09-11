Park Hae-jin’s agency refutes claims of being arrested for drug abuse following viral reports

Park Hae-jin’s agency debunks news and rumors that he is the mysterious actor “A” arrested over drug abuse claims by the Korean police.

On September 10, 2022, the Seoul Gangnam Police Station shared that they had arrested a certain actor “A” in his forties on the charges of drug abuse violation at around 2 pm KST (10.30 am IST).

K-drama fans were shocked and immediately began guessing the names of the actors who could be the possible culprit, and one of the names that emerged was Cheese in the Trap actor Park Hae-jin.

❄⛄ @_happytea_



#ParkHaeJin #박해진



n.news.naver.com/entertain/arti…



ACOM statement "PHJ is not the druggie actor in his 40s who was recently caught for taking drug...will take strong legal action "ACOM statement "PHJ is not the druggie actor in his 40s who was recently caught for taking drug...will take strong legal action "#ParkHaeJin #박해진n.news.naver.com/entertain/arti…ACOM statement https://t.co/B3OsH3SimG

On September 11, the actor's agency Artist Company released a statement firmly refuting claims of being involved in this drug abuse violation case. They also made it loud and clear that they would take legal action against the naysayers for spreading false rumors about the actor being “A”.

“Park Hae-jin has no relation with this case”: His agency claims following viral reports of a 40-year-old actor’s arrest

🌑🌻 @luvnism



Acom official statement about parkhaejin's false rumor!!



PARKHAEJIN IS NOT ACTOR A WHO WAS ARRESTED WHILE TAKING DRUGS!!!



#ParkHaeJin #박해진 [PLEASE RETWEET and SHARE]Acom official statement about parkhaejin's false rumor!!PARKHAEJIN IS NOT ACTOR A WHO WAS ARRESTED WHILE TAKING DRUGS!!! [PLEASE RETWEET and SHARE]Acom official statement about parkhaejin's false rumor!! PARKHAEJIN IS NOT ACTOR A WHO WAS ARRESTED WHILE TAKING DRUGS!!!#ParkHaeJin #박해진 https://t.co/clgaRPGAsm

Artist Company called the ongoing chatter “groundless falsehoods” surrounding Park Hae-jin’s involvement in the drug abuse case following viral reports of a 40-year-old actor’s arrest.

They further clarified that the actor has nothing to do with this case, or the mysterious actor “A” who is arrested and whose identity remains unknown to the public. They also threatened to take legal action against those who continue to spread malicious rumors against those trying to defame him online.

K-drama enthusiasts have also taken to social media to react to these news reports. They are hoping the trolls will apologize to actor Park Hae-jin and stop spreading malicious reports about him.

Emmy Del Rosario @emmydelrosario @soompi Oh no! He's one of my favorite actors! I hope the news is not true at all. @soompi Oh no! He's one of my favorite actors! I hope the news is not true at all.

Fans have sung praises about the actor's kind and charitable ways and refuse to believe the news reports against him.

Jovana Al @JovanaUtile @Pink_VenomAkgae It's giving fan behavior🤨 @soompi Find a hobby instead of staying here looking out for him and hatingIt's giving fan behavior🤨 @Pink_VenomAkgae @soompi Find a hobby instead of staying here looking out for him and hating😩It's giving fan behavior🤨

CoffeeFueled @tari1uk @soompi Park Hae Jin? Really?! Who came up with that one?! The guy is unlikely to have any spare time with the amount of charity work and fire fighting he does on a regular basis when he's not filming! @soompi Park Hae Jin? Really?! Who came up with that one?! The guy is unlikely to have any spare time with the amount of charity work and fire fighting he does on a regular basis when he's not filming!

However, the suspicions grew because Park Hae-jin has made his Instagram account private ever since this news broke, and his details also match that of actor “A”.

According to news reports, actor “A,” who is arrested on drug charges, is in his forties and debuted in 2006, which is the same as the From Now on, Showtime! actor.

However, the Artist Company denied the claims, stating that the actor’s Instagram has been private since June as he was moving agencies at the time. Moreover, they pointed out that Park Hae-jin does not live in Gangnam-gu in Seoul, where the arrest happened.

The mystery of Actor "A": Everything we know so far

In addition to the information on the news stated above, Actor “A” was arrested by Gangnam’s police for running outside his residence in Nonhyeon-dong. Further reports suggest that he was seemingly under substance abuse.

It is also reported that actor “A” has been tested positive for drug abuse. When the police reached his residence, it was said that he was unable to walk or talk properly and had been throwing up a lot. Moreover, his neighbors and other residents have located various kinds of “pills” at his residence.

While the Cheese in the Trap actor's agency firmly refuted the ongoing reports of the actor’s involvement in the case, another actor whose name has come up is Thirty-Nine star Lee Moo-saeng, who also matches the aforementioned description.

His agency, ALIEN COMPANY, took to social media to firmly deny these rumors and the actor’s involvement in the case. They have also stated that they will pursue strict legal action against trolls if these rumors continue.

Park Hae-jin is a Korean actor best known for his work in dramas like My Love from the Star, Cheese in the Trap, and more recently From Now on, Showtime!.

Get to know more about your favorite TikTok creators, check out SK TikTok Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Priya Majumdar