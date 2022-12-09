Who was eliminated on Hell's Kitchen season 21 episode 9? Challenges, punishments and more explored

Hell's Kitchen season 21 aired a brand new episode on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 8 pm ET on Fox. The one-hour episode documented the remaining cheftestants giving it their all to partake in challenges in an effort to create incredible dishes and impress legendary chef Gordon Ramsay. While some were successful, others didn't quite reach the level required by them.

On this week's episode of Hell's Kitchen, chef Ramsay felt that both the Red and Blue teams underperformed in the kitchen. After the nominations, the host found it best to eliminate Vlad from the competition as the judge felt the chef didn't understand the difference between a meat thermometer and a cake tester.

Season 21 of the hit cooking competition has been extremely well received by viewers. While some contestants have had a strong start to the competition, others have been criticized for their poor choices, performance and attitude throughout the course of the episode. Viewers will have to tune in to find out who makes it to the end.

The official synopsis of the Hell's Kitchen episode, titled Putting the Carne in Carnival, reads:

"One chef from each team goes head-to-head in different carnival games to gain a major advantage in the challenge."

What transpired on Hell's Kitchen season 21 episode 9?

On tonight's episode of Hell's Kitchen, the contestants reeled from Ileana's elimination last week. The Blue team with the men felt that one of them would be traded to the women's Red team to make numbers even but weren't sure which one of them would be selected. They were then asked to assemble outside for the first challenge of the episode.

Chef Ramsay welcomed the chefs to HK-Carne-Val. Before the challenge, the judge asked the Red team to choose one of the Blue team members to join them for the challenge. While the women chose chef Alex, the host provided them with Brett. The latter wasn't upset over the decision as he felt comfortable working with the ladies and got along better than the men.

For the Hell's Kitchen challenge, the contestants had to go head-to-head in various carnival games to earn a five-minute advantage in the next cooking challenge. Alejandro won the New York Strip against Brett, Tara won the advantage for a rib cap against Vlad, Sakari won the hanger steak against Dafne, Abe defeated Cheyenne for a rib eye, and Sommer defeated Alex for a filet mignon. The winners got a 5 minute head start in the challenge against the ingredients they fought for.

The losers had to work with the same ingredients five minutes later. Check out which contestants won the challenge.

Dafne defeats Sakari for hanger steak Vlad defeats Tara for rib cap Cheyenne defeats Abe for rib eye Alejandro defeats Brett for NY strip Sommer beat Alex for filet mignon

The winners of the Hell's Kitchen challenge were sent to the Presidential Suite at Paradise Point in San Diego, where they enjoyed jet skiing. The losers had to clean the dorms and prep carrots and turnips for tomorrow’s dinner service.

During the dinner service, both teams faced multiple setbacks. The Red team struggled with scampi, meat and garnishes, while the Blue team served cold crab cakes, raw salmon and undercooked steak. Neither team impressed chef Ramsay, who also lashed out at the Blue team in the storage room over serving up overcooked filets.

Both the Red and Blue teams on Hell's Kitchen had to nominate two contestants each for elimination. The Red Team nominated Brett and Tara, while the Blue Team Alejandro and Vlad. After pondering over his decision, chef Ramsay sent Vlad home stating that the contestant needed to learn the difference between a meat thermometer and a cake tester.

In his closing statement, chef Ramsay said:

“It’s called cake tester for a reason. It tests cakes, not steaks. Vlad, that was bad!”

Season 21 of Hell's Kitchen is getting interesting with each passing episode. The stakes are much higher, considering only a few contestants are left in the competition. The winner will receive the $250,000 cash prize and the head chef position at Gordon’s brand new Hell’s Kitchen in Caesars, Atlantic City.

Tune in to an all-new episode of the series next Thursday, December 15, 2022, at 8 pm ET on Fox.

Poll : 0 votes