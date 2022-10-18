"Surreal": Chef Alex Belew on working with Gordon Ramsay on Hell's Kitchen, and advice for future contestants

Chef Alex Belew is one of the many notable contestants on Season 21 of Hell's Kitchen. His experience on the show so far has been a mixed bag of emotions, trying to navigate the kitchen with fellow teammates and partake in a couple of difficult punishments.

But none of that can deter him from making some of the most memorable dishes this season, alongside winning a perfect score from legendary chef and host Gordon Ramsay himself in the premiere episode.

The chef's profile speaks of his hard work and resilience, as he has over two decades of work experience in the hospitality industry. Being inspired by food from a very young age, he brought his creative thought process, experience and culinary skills to the show, making him one of the favorites amongst viewers already. Viewers will have to keep watching the show to follow his journey.

In conversation with Sportskeeda, chef Alex Belew spoke about the time he got accepted into the show and his experience on Hell's Kitchen. Upon being asked about his experience of working with Gordon Ramsay, Alex termed it a "fever dream."

"SURREAL. Every time I see a photo of us together, it still feels like a fever dream. What an opportunity! He’s so fast, so funny, so kind, so excited, so smart, so witty, and so genuine. He’s an amazing human being and working with him was without a doubt one of the great joys of my life."

Chef Alex Belew talks about his experience on Hell's Kitchen

As part of a long-running reality cooking competition, Fox's Hell's Kitchen has been extremely popular amongst viewers. Loyal fans tune into the show every season and are invested in each contestant and their respective journeys until one is crowned the winner. While the show receives a significant number of applicants every year, not many get selected.

Chef Alex Belew was among the 18 contestants who were recognized for their skills and cast on the show. But it was more than a waiting journey for the chef as he jumped up on the opportunity fearing a monotonous life. Speaking about the same, he said:

"I was in a really low spot personally. After covid I pivoted my restaurant from a 50 seat fine dining establishment to a non-contact meal prep company. I had been doing that for a year and business was going really well, but creatively I was almost in a dead zone. I needed something to shake my world up from the monotony."

Alex spotted an online advertisement for the show and decided to take the chance to get his creative juices flowing. He further said:

"I saw the ad online and decided why not? The next 5 months was a waiting game with so many interviews, appointments, tests, and questions. When I finally got the call in late December, I couldn’t believe it! It was exactly what I needed!!"

The Cooking, Cocktails & Community podcast host pointed out the differences of being on the show in comparison to his wide experience in the hospitality industry. From working exclusively on French tops during service (which remained ripping hot at all times) to learning new techniques in real time, Alex confessed that given the chance, he'd "go back in an instant."

Speaking about meeting new people, Alex said:

"It’s a much faster pace than my restaurant was. I was also working with a totally brand-new team of people I had just met. None of us knew how the other person worked and each station had its, own learning curve so there wasn’t really anyone to ask how to get set up for success properly."

Reflecting on his experience on Hell's Kitchen, the chef called it one of the hardest things that he'd ever taken on in his life. Alex also confessed to being pushed to the limits "mentally, physically, emotionally, and creatively," leading to a truly life-changing experience.

"When I left I had a high that I knew I could never reach again. I was so fired up and ready to take over the world....I know each one of the contestants would say the same thing. High heat, no sleep, hard work, awesome people, and constant surprises. I’d do it all over again without question."

Alex advised the future contestants of Hell's Kitchen to be honest and authentic and bring their true selves to the competition. Adding a few extra tips that might come in handy, he said:

"And for god sake practice and read before you get there. And if you make it on the show bring earplugs. You never know who you’ll be sharing a room with."

Season 21 of Hell's Kitchen is currently airing on Fox. So far, the contestants on the show have taken on difficult challenges, faced double eliminations and faced the wrath of raw meat, boxed pasta, and so much more. Viewers will have to tune in to the competition every Thursday at 8 pm ET on the network to see what's in store for them.

