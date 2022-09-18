Explained: Why is Emily VanCamp not returning to Fox series The Resident?

The sixth season of Fox's popular medical drama, The Resident, is all set to commence on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, bringing back most of the characters and drama from the previous seasons, with a hint of renewed flair and anticipation. Though fans are excited for the new season of the Matt Czuchry-starrer, there will be a significant difference in the new season.

This has to do with the massive bomb that dropped in the previous season of The Resident with the exit of Marvel star Emily VanCamp. Fans of the show will recall that Nic Nevin's character was dropped from the fifth season after the actress decided to leave the show to pursue her new "priorities."

Nic Nevin was declared dead after an accident on her way home from a spa, leaving Dr. Conrad Hawkins a widower and a single father.

Before the premiere of the new season of The Resident, which will see Dr. Hawkins adapt to this new life completely, here is a look back at why Emily VanCamp decided to quit the series.

Why did Emily VanCamp quit The Resident?

Emily VanCamp's Nicollette Nevin and Dr. Hawkins had some of the most intriguing storylines in the show. The creators also managed to merge VanCamp's pregnancy with that of Nevin in the fourth season of The Resident. VanCamp had a daughter with her husband Josh Bowman while working on the fourth season of the show.

Emily VanCamp revealed to Deadline that the birth of her daughter was the reason she decided to quit the show. She claimed that her priorities had shifted after the birth of her daughter. She said:

"I think there comes a moment in every woman's life — in every person's life — where it becomes less about work and more about family, and that's what happened while I was making the show."

She also attributed some of her decision to the stress of working on network television, which necessitates a great deal of an actor. Furthermore, she and her husband live in a city other than the one where the show was shot. She also stated that her decision to leave the show was completely personal, and she had no issues with any of the cast members. She said:

"There's nothing but love and respect between all of us and this decision was not an easy one for anybody but it was the right one for me, personally,...[colleagues and costars have shows] understanding and compassion."

Though Nic's ending is tragic, much to the dismay of many fans across the world, VanCamp believes that the character got a proper ending. She also encouraged the fans to keep watching the show after her exit.

The new season of The Resident will bring in many such changes, especially for Conrad and his love life. The first episode of the show, titled Two Hearts, is set to premiere on Fox on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at 8 p.m. EST. It will also likely feature Conrad's next step in his love life. Stay tuned for more updates.

