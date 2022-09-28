Who is Alex Belew from Hell's Kitchen 2022 (season 21)? Chef sold his business to be on Gordon Ramsay show

Chef Alex Belew is all-set to compete in Hell's Kitchen 2022 (season 21). On the show, which is airing on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at 8 pm ET/PT on FOX, Alex, who sold his business to be on the reality series, will go head-to-head with other contestants to win the title.

The Battle of the Ages edition will feature 18 chefs, who will be split into two groups. The 40-somethings will be on the blue team, while the 20-somethings will be on the red team. The contestants will compete for a job as head chef at host and celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay’s flagship restaurants.

The synopsis of Hell's Kitchen reads:

“In the long-running series, aspiring chefs are put through an intense culinary academy to prove they have the endurance and skill to compete in the competition each week. But only those who possess the right combination of ingredients will continue until one is named winner. At stake is a life-changing grand prize, including chef positions at some of Ramsay's most famous restaurants around the country, and the title of HELL'S KITCHEN winner.”

Alex Belew from Hell's Kitchen 2022 (season 21) has been in the hospitality industry for 24 years

The owner of AB Hospitality and host of the podcast, Cooking, Cocktails & Community, Alex Belew is an award-winning executive chef.

Hell's Kitchen's Chef Alex was also the owner/chef of the restaurant Dallas and Jane in Murfreesboro for four years from April 2018 to April 2022. Additionally, he had a meal prep company called Made South Meals.

The Hell's Kitchen contestant has been in the hospitality industry for 24 years. His “first restaurant was named Rutherford County's Best Restaurant by Eater Nashville and the Firefly Awards,” as per his LinkedIn profile.

He completed his education at Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) in Psychology in 2003. However, he found his true calling in the culinary world.

He started his journey in the industry more than a decade ago, but his decision was not greeted with delight by some. In one of his Instagram posts, he wrote:

“15 years ago someone told me I was an idiot for choosing this as a career. I’ve worked every day to prove that person wrong.”

Alex's fundamentals of cooking were built at The Art Institute of Tennessee in Nashville, where he graduated with Honors with a Culinary Arts degree, as per his website, alexbelew.com.

He worked as a line cook and culinary instructor before working as an executive chef at Alex Belew Catering, LLC, and MADE SOUTH HOSPITALITY, among others.

While working as a culinary instructor at Blackman High School, Alex “created the #1 culinary program in the state, winning the NRA Prostart Championship.”

After spending years "learning, self-teaching, and working in some of the top kitchens in Nashville, including Husk by Sean Brock," Alex is all set to appear on season 21 of Hell’s Kitchen.

Speaking about being selected for Hell's Kitchen, he wrote in an Instagram post:

“Just making it on to this show was an accomplishment. Thousands of people applied. It was possibly the single most invigorating event in my life. I can’t wait for you all to watch these fellow chefs I now consider my family cook, battle, struggle, fight, win, and make themselves the best version of themselves. I was blessed to be on the show, I’m more blessed by the people I met while being on it.”

Tune in on Fox on Thursday to watch the new season of Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen.

