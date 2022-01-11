5 reasons why a Twitch stream involving Gordon Ramsay would be amazing

Gordon Ramsay is a popular American chef/TV personality who recently called out Twitch streamers for streaming reality shows such as MasterChef US.

He founded the Gordon Ramsay Restaurants in 1997 and has been awarded 16 Michelin stars overall. He has been a long-term judge on the MasterChef US series since it began in 2010.

Ramsay has recently featured heavily on Twitch due to the new meta where popular creators watch episodes of cooking shows such as MasterChef US. The following article looks at five reasons why a livestream featuring Gordon Ramsay is an exciting prospect.

Reasons why Gordon Ramsay should feature in a Twitch livestream

5) Gordon Ramsay already has a fan-base.

The new MasterChef meta has led to some popular creators regularly featuring Ramsay in their Twitch streams. These include the likes of Felix "xQc" Lengyel, Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker, and Angela "AriaSaki."

xQc in particular has already tweeted Ramsay and recently mentioned that he is trying to get permission from MasterChef US’ creators in order to stream the show.

Needless to say, the new meta has resulted in increased popularity for the Scottish chef on Twitch. While featuring in a livestream could be a long shot considering his schedule, it certainly seems like a prudent step.

4) He has reason to feature on Twitch

Ramsay posted on Twitter claiming that fans could catch episodes of his new show Next Level Chef on Twitch if they missed it on Fox or Hulu. Most people claimed that he was taking a dig at streamers such as xQc and HasanAbi, who have also exposed themselves to DMCA strikes due to the meta.

Ramsay also posted a tweet on January 3, 2022 asking the internet for a brief run-down on Twitch. A recent MasterChef clip where the chef can be seen questioning a contestant about Twitch has gone viral. xQc himself responded to the tweet and claimed that he was willing to give Ramsay a run down on the platform!

3) Gordon Ramsay is known for his hilarious reactions

The internet is littered with various “angry memes” related to Gordon Ramsay. His on-the-spot reactions, especially on the Hells’ Kitchen reality show, regularly go viral and have led to innumerable jokes on the internet.

Although Ramsay might be new to Twitch, the platform and the internet are quite familiar with the chef. His hilarious reactions and overall personality are bound to create multiple hilarious moments during potential livestreams.

2) Gordon Ramsay can help Twitch streamers with their cooking

A major part of the reason why streamers have been invested in the new meta is simply that they cannot cook sumptuous food themselves. Quite a few popular creators/gamers have been hosting cooking streams on Twitch in recent months.

However, others such as xQc, who are known to be bad cooks, have resorted to watching cooking shows instead. A potential livestream featuring him and Gordon Ramsay is guaranteed to be entertaining. Furthermore, it would allow the iconic chef to actually impart some cooking skills to a gamer like xQc.

1) Gordon Ramsay has a fun side to him as well

Memes and jokes apart, the benevolent side of Gordon Ramsay has also been apparent during his TV career. Ramsay has a total of five children who regularly feature on his social media channels. He is often found helping contestants during MasterChef episodes.

Additionally, Ramsay is also a noted philanthropist and his cheerful personality is often on show on social media. The Scottish chef may have acquired popularity for his fiery reactions, but he is also a fun-loving dad with a kind personality.

A Twitch stream featuring him is bound to highlight the other side of his personality as well.

