"Stop being a highroad andy": xQc and AdmiralBahroo have tense back-and-forth regarding current Twitch meta

Twitch streamer Felix “xQc” Lengyel and Preston "AdmiralBahroo" Shimek were recently involved in a heated discussion regarding the MasterChef meta on Twitch. With xQc claiming that Shimek was being a "highroad andy" with his opinions.
Lately, quite a few popular Twitch streamers have begun to stream random MasterChef US episodes. Leading to Gordon Ramsay himself calling out the meta, claiming that people can watch his new Next Level Chef series on Twitch if they miss an episode on Hulu or Fox.
Additionally, a Twitch official recently claimed that creators who stream TV shows are liable to be DMCA-stricken. AdmiralBahroo posted a tweet criticizing the meta while xQc defended it, claiming that streamers have been posting copyrighted content for a number of years.
xQc and AdmiralBahroo argue over new Twitch MasterChef meta
xQc is one of several Twitch streamers who have in recent weeks been watching various MasterChef episodes. He recently claimed that his team was in talks with the owners of the show to get permission to react to episodes. This was after Hasan “HasanAbi” Piker received a copyright takedown during a recent MasterChef livestream.
Lengyel had initially claimed that he wanted to move on from the meta and said that he was addicted to it. When AdmiralBahroo posted the initial tweet criticizing the creators for promoting the meta, Lengyel was quick to defend it.
AdmiralBahroo had suggested that streamers watching MasterChef episodes were acting in a selfish manner.
In response, Lengyel claimed that the problem lies with Twitch’s rules, and that streamers need not worry if they are not breaking them. AdmiralBahroo simply claimed that he was worried about the impact the meta could have on other content creators on Twitch.
The two obviously do not see eye to eye on the topic, despite AdmiralBahroo conceding at the end that DMCA is selectively applied.
As the tweets suggest, the overall community seemed to agree with AdmiralBahoo and claimed that the former Overwatch professional was simply acting out.
xQc, however, has confirmed that he isn't going to let go of the "reaction meta" any time soon as his team is seemingly in talks with the show:
AdmiralBahroo seems to be against the MasterChef meta simply because creators obviously know that when reacting to TV shows they are infringing copyright rules. This can have an impact on other creators due to increased scrutiny from Twitch, something AdmiralBahroo does not want.
Lengyel, on the other hand, believes that streamers on Twitch are always under the same risk of receiving copyright takedowns due to Twitch’s problematic TOS.