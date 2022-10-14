"Blue Team is a mess": Fans react as Blue Team gets kicked out of kitchen for the second time in Hell's Kitchen Season 21 Episode 3

Hell's Kitchen Season 21 aired a brand new episode on Thursday, October 14, 2022, at 8 pm ET on Fox. The one-hour episode featured contestants from diverse backgrounds and age groups putting their best foot forward to display their culinary skills in order to impress legendary chef Gordon Ramsay. While some chefs gave it their all by creating incredible dishes, others fell flat and were at risk of going home.

On this week's episode of Hell's Kitchen, Blue Team's mistakes caused them to get kicked out of the kitchen for the second time in a row. One fan tweeted:

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"The competition is bound to be fierce, as each team is put through rigorous culinary challenges, featuring high-stakes rewards and punishments, all with age-defying bragging rights on the line. But only those who possess the right combination of ingredients will continue in the competition until one is named the winner."

Fans react to Blue Team's mistakes on Hell's Kitchen

The Blue Team, which consists of members from the age group of 40s have been in the hot seat since the premiere, followed by a double elimination last week.

This week on Hell's Kitchen, they were once again making plenty of mistakes as they served raw meat throughout the dinner service challenge. They were eventually kicked out of the kitchen by chef Gordon Ramsay as they failed to serve dinner to a couple celebrating their 40 year anniversary.

Check out what fans have to say.

Jason Eldridge @Dueler312 TOo many voices speaking in the blue team at the same time. #HellsKitchen TOo many voices speaking in the blue team at the same time. #HellsKitchen

DIMPLES® @_Tricia_Kay As of right now, I don’t see anyone from the blue team running Caesars in Atlantic City 🤷🏽‍♀️ #HellsKitchen As of right now, I don’t see anyone from the blue team running Caesars in Atlantic City 🤷🏽‍♀️ #HellsKitchen

Allie Bish @AllieIsBatman18 Are we about to ditch this twist because the blue team can't get their shit together??? Cause the teams are so uneven now. #HellsKitchen Are we about to ditch this twist because the blue team can't get their shit together??? Cause the teams are so uneven now. #HellsKitchen

Allie Bish @AllieIsBatman18 Is this about to be the worst blue team of the series? Let's see. #HellsKitchen Is this about to be the worst blue team of the series? Let's see. #HellsKitchen

Who lost on Episode 3 of Hell's Kitchen?

On tonight's episode of Hell's Kitchen, the chefs had to pass two rounds, one being attention to detail and the second, consistency. They were inspired by American skateboarder Tony Hawk and 13 year old skateboarding champion Sky Brown. The chefs were asked to open up a lobster in the first round in under 10 minutes. While some contestants were able to get through with ease, others struggled to do the same.

Alyssa and Ileana sat out the challenge as the Red Team had two extra members. Although the latter had all the components on her dish, Sommer suggested that she had more attention to detail. Although the duo won against the Blue Team, the duo got into an argument. Ileana felt that Sommer made the wrong choice by putting her first, which infuriated the latter. The red team accused Ileana for having an attitude.

The Blue team had to separate different kinds of fish and rice for the risotto challenge. They decided to pull it together in the dinner challenge. However, Billy's attitude at the challenge failed to impress his fellow team members.

In the dinner service challenge, the Red team were doing well until Ilena and Sommer failed to communicate and ended up putting the lobster later in the water and still serving it raw. Chef Gordon Ramsay was frustrated.

When it came to the Blue team, Gordon was furious with the members serving raw meat and making plenty of other mistakes. They were eventually kicked out of the kitchen. O'Shay was evicted from the competition.

The stakes get higher for the teams with each passing episode as the competition gets stiffer. The contestants face even tougher challenges that they need to overcome to run to the finish line. Viewers will have to keep watching to find out who makes it till the end.

Tune in to an all-new episode of Hell's Kitchen next Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 8 pm ET on Fox.

