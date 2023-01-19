Which pairs were eliminated on The Challenge: Ride or Dies season 38 episode 15? Double eliminations, challenges and more explored

The Challenge: Ride or Dies aired a brand new episode on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at 8 pm ET on MTV. The episode documented intense eliminations, challenges and arguments all in one, creating significant drama for viewers. After last week's big twist, the contestants are back to their original ride-or-die pairs after being split into teams for the past couple of weeks. Two pairs were eliminated from the competition this week, leaving viewers shocked.

On this week's episode of The Challenge: Ride or Dies, Aneesa and Jordan beat Kaycee and Kenny in the first elimination challenge Knot So Fast at the beginning of the episode. The second elimination that took place at the end of the episode saw Jordan and Aneesa again on the chopping block against Amber and Chauncey, but the former group managed to earn two elimination successes in a row.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies season 38 episode 15 saw two pairs go home

This week's episode of The Challenge: Ride or Dies began with Aneesa and Jordan facing Kaycee and Kenny in the second round of elimination, Knot So Fast, which was a Challenge classic. The former group had prior experience in the challenge and were able to weave their way through the knots easily. However, Kaycee and Kenny struggled with their strategy.

Although Aneesa kept struggling throughout the challenge, Jordan kept pushing her and kept steering forward as they had to untangle a lot of knots. While Kaycee and Kenny established their lead, it still wasn't enough to beat the opposing pair and were thus eliminated from the competition. In a confessional, Aneesa credited her ride-or-die Jordan for pulling her back from the slump.

Back at the compound, tension arose between ride or dies Fessy and Moriah as they weren't on great terms since splitting teams and now that they were back together, the duo had to address past issues. Meanwhile, Nany was upset at girlfriend Kaycee's elimination but found support from The Challenge: Ride or Dies teammate Johnny "Bananas."

For their first challenge called "Runaway Ride," the partners were locked inside the bus as it drove through signs and symbols for the correct balls they needed to find and stop their time. The team to find all of the 10 correct balls will win the challenge. Check out how many balls each team found correctly.

Amber and Chauncey - 7 out of 10

Horacio and Olivia - 10 out of 10, however, it was still unsure if all the balls were correct.

Aneesa and Jordan - 1 out of 10

Fessy and Moriah - 8 out of 10

Tori and Devin - 8 out of 10

Bananas and Nany - 10 out of 10

While they awaited their results, The Challenge: Ride or Dies host T.J. Lavin announced that Bananas and Nany dominated the rest of the pairs by getting all the correct 10 balls. The duo wanted to save Fessy and Moriah as they knew the latter would have their back. When the other four teams were put up for interrogation, Chauncey volunteered to send himself and Amber into the second elimination of the night.

For the second elimination round, Chauncey's wish was granted as the winning team sent him and Amber straight in. Out of the other three teams, Horacio and Olivia picked the safe dagger and chose to save Tori and Devin. This meant that Aneesa and Jordan had to compete in their second simultaneous elimination.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies elimination was called "Rumbe Tumble." The players were strapped back-to-back with their same-s*x opponents and they had to drag each other to knock down all three of their own stacks first.

Aneesa knew she had the weight advantage over Amber and got all three of her stacks down. While Jordan's strategy in the game led him to lead his team to the win. Amber and Chauncey were the second pair to go home after Kaycee and Kenny.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies season 38 episode ended with host T.J. Lavin revealing that the remaining contestant pairs weren't yet into the finals as they had a few more challenges and competitions to go through until one pair is crowned the champions of the season.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of The Challenge: Ride or Dies next Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at 8 pm ET on MTV.

