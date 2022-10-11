How old are Kaycee Clark and Kenny Clark? Siblings reveal each other’s qualities and weaknesses in The Challenge preview

Kaycee Clark is teaming up with her younger brother Kenny Clark in season 38 of The Challenge to compete for the trophy and prize money.

Kaycee is overjoyed to team up with her brother, who is just a year younger than her, in the competition as she believes they will support each other through their strengths and weaknesses.

On the show, the brother-sister duo will compete against 16 other teams comprising some new members and some veterans. The new season of The Challenge with several twists and turns and will air on Wednesday, October 12 on MTV at 8 pm ET/PT.

The Challenge contestants Kaycee and Kenny list each other's strengths that will help them rise to the top

In The Challenge preview clip, Kaycee, 34, and her brother Kenny, 33, talked about each other’s strengths and weaknesses and how they are the best fit for each other. Kenny began by saying that their team motto is:

“Cool, calm, collected, cucumber Clarks.”

Kaycee then shed light on one of her brother's strengths that could help them in the game. She called her brother “very smart” and said he was “definitely the brains between us two.” Pointing out the strengths her brother possesses, she said:

"My brother biggest strength is his calmness, his mind, his thinking. I am so glad that he is here to play this game because this game is such a emotional, mental, physical, game and he has just all of that. He is just so levelheaded. This is my rock right here, my secret weapon.”

Speaking about his sister, Kenny said that Kaycee was a “bundle of joy” and called her a “passionate” person.

He stated:

“She always been inspiring and always been a bada*s. Everybody loves her. I am just proud and honoured to call her my sister.”

In terms of her strengths, Kenny said that his sister’s biggest strength is that she:

“understands people at a level that people really don’t understand this game. Her game is perfect.”

The sister-brother duo also pointed out each other’s weaknesses, as Kaycee said:

“His weakness? Not the biggest guy, which is fine because he’s very strategic and no experience.”

Kenny then pinpointed that her sister was not good at math, and if she had a bit to drink, she could become “a bit explosive and emotional.”

Despite their strengths and weaknesses, the duo believes they are the "ying to the yang” for each other and will support each other throughout the game.

Who are The Challenge contestants Kaycee Clark and Kenny Clark

1) Kaycee Clark

Kaycee Clark is the winner of the Spies, Lies & Allies season of MTV's The Challenge. She was a finalist for The Challenge: Total Madness and Double Agents as well. The fitness enthusiast is also the winner of Big Brother season 20.

Coming off her first win after making it to three finals in a row, the competitive athlete hopes to get her hands on another trophy.

Even her girlfriend Nany, who she eliminated during the finale of The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies, is participating in the competition.

2) Kenny Clark

The married dad-of-one, Kenny, may look unassuming, but he is “cool, calm, collected” and is ready to compete in the wild game with his “high energy” sister Kaycee.

On the show, he will try not to let his sister down. As the only sibling pair in the game, the brother-sister duo hopes to win the competition.

Tune in on Wednesday to watch them compete in season 38 of The Challenge.

