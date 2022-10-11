Who is Nany Gonzalez’s girlfriend? The Challenge contestant’s dating life explored ahead of Season 38 premiere

Nany Gonzalez and her girlfriend, Kaycee Clark, are set to participate in Season 38 of The Challenge. However, the couple will be competing against each other on the MTV show as they team up with different partners.

Nancy has teamed up with Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio, while Kaycee has teamed up with her brother Kenny Clark. Nanny is returning to the show to redeem herself after she was eliminated against her girlfriend Kaycee on The Challenge: Spies, Lies, and Allies.

The Challenge couple Nany Gonzalez and Kaycee Clark were friends before their relationship

The Challenge alum Nany Gonzalez met Kaycee Clark in 2019 while filming for The Challenge: Total Madness season 35. However, the two were just friends at the time, as Kaycee was in a relationship with Tayler Jimenez since 2018.

Nany and Kaycee stayed in touch after the show wrapped. Speaking about their friendship, Nany told E! News:

"Kaycee and I met on Total Madness. We've always been allies in the game and have maintained a very good friendship since, but there was always an undeniable connection between the two of us."

The rumors of their relationship started doing the rounds when they were seen sharing a kiss in the season 37 trailer. By then, Kaycee had also broken up with Tayler, who blasted the former with cheating accusations. On Season 37, viewers witnessed their newfound connection, confirming their relationship. At the time, Nany said:

"I think this upcoming season of The Challenge is where we really explore what that connection is and what it means.”

Their goofy and loved-up Instagram posts further confirmed their relationship. Nany love how "insanely athletic" Kaycee is. Kaycee spoke about Nany:

“She’s like a little superhero and in my mind there's nothing she can't do! On a personal level, I love how genuine and kindhearted she is to everyone she meets. She is truly beautiful inside and out."

Kaycee further said:

“How caring and real Nany is. She is not afraid to express herself, which I respect so much. She's such a beautiful soul that I am so grateful to have met through this crazy game. She amazes me everyday."

Although Nanny told MTV News in June 2020 that they were just "bunkmates" when they first met, she never "doubted" Kaycee when she joined the show, noting that Kaycee matches "every single bullet point" for an "ideal soulmate."

The much-in-love couple celebrated their first anniversary just a few months back and are now planning to expand their family. Speaking about their plans, Nany told Us Weekly at the 2022 VMAs:

“We have talked about it a lot. The next step, obviously, would be marriage. And then, of course, after that would be children and that, obviously, would, you know, come with IVF and all of that. So that’s definitely something that we’re going to look into eventually and we’re super excited about just our future together.”

The two will now compete against each other in Season 38 of The Challenge and give each other tough competition. Seventeen teams, comprising family, friends, and exes, will compete on the reality show to win a million-dollar prize and a trophy.

Tune in on Wednesday, October 12, on MTV at 8 pm ET/PT to watch the new season of The Challenge.

