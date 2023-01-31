“Cinematic gold”: Love Island fans react to Tom and Ellie’s secret kiss spreading like a wildfire from Tanya to Zara

Love Island season 9 aired episode 15 on Monday, featuring Zara Denis planning to tell Olivia Hawkins about Tom Clare and Ellie Spence’s kiss.

For those unaware, Tom broke up with Zara in episode 14, went to Olivia to reconcile their relationship, and then kissed Ellie on the terrace. After the kiss, Ellie told Tom not to tell anyone about their intimate moment. In response, Tom said that it would be their “little secret.”

In the latest episode, Will Young spilled the beans as Ellie had shared the "secret" with him. By the end of the episode, Zara got to know about it from Tanya and was all set to reveal it to Olivia. Seeing the chaos, fans had a lot to say. They couldn’t get over how the secret was spreading from Will to Tanya to Zara.

FIDÈLE @FID_LE #LoveIsland also the progression of Zara saying she’s a great secret keeper to running in heels, on the stairs, holding Tanya’s hand JUST to tell Olivia? cinematic gold also the progression of Zara saying she’s a great secret keeper to running in heels, on the stairs, holding Tanya’s hand JUST to tell Olivia? cinematic gold 😂 #LoveIsland

Olivia’s reaction to the kiss will be shown in the next episode of Love Island 2023.

Love Island fans claim Tanya knew Zara would not keep a secret

In Love Island season 9 episode 15, Will told Jessie, Shaq, and Tanya that Ellie revealed her and Tom Clare’s secret kiss to him. After telling the secret, Will asked the three not to say a word to anyone.

But Tanya ran to Zara and spilled the beans, warning her to keep it a secret. Zara initially promised that she was a good secret keeper but later decided to tell Olivia. Tanya tried to stop her, but Zara was adamant that Olivia should know the secret about Tom as he was trying to reconcile with her.

In the next episode, viewers will get to watch Olivia Hawkins’ reaction to the secret kiss. Meanwhile, fans can’t get over the fact that the news has traveled so fast and spread like wildfire. Some claimed that Tanya deliberately told the secret to Zara as she knew the latter would not keep it to herself.

kai @kaiyamun tanya knew zara was gonna go tell olivia she just had to pretend she didnt want the secret to get out #loveisland tanya knew zara was gonna go tell olivia she just had to pretend she didnt want the secret to get out #loveisland

Crizza_Crystal @CrystalTwenebee Now Tanya you KNOW damn well Zara is not going to keep a secret. ESPECIALLY if it involves her nemesis Olivia #LoveIsland Now Tanya you KNOW damn well Zara is not going to keep a secret. ESPECIALLY if it involves her nemesis Olivia #LoveIsland https://t.co/pcZgTnUzCg

, @isatadano Tanya knew DAMN WELL Zara didnt intend on keeping a secret #loveisland Tanya knew DAMN WELL Zara didnt intend on keeping a secret #loveisland https://t.co/H4Xkdvw3OD

Bonnie 💜 @s30531462 #loveisland Zara acting like she can hold in the secret to get the tea then 12 seconds later she ‘can’t sit on this bad boy information’ hahahah BYE Zara acting like she can hold in the secret to get the tea then 12 seconds later she ‘can’t sit on this bad boy information’ hahahah BYE 😂 #loveisland

AngryScottishLass @AngryScottishL

#LoveIslandUK

#loveisland Tanya @ Zara when she realised her secret was no longer going to be a secret : Tanya @ Zara when she realised her secret was no longer going to be a secret : #LoveIslandUK #loveisland https://t.co/qFJDIrN4vp

who dis? @popkulture_ #loveisland That secret spread faster than COVID cos how did the secret go from Tanya to Zara to Olivia in less than 10 minutes That secret spread faster than COVID cos how did the secret go from Tanya to Zara to Olivia in less than 10 minutes 💀💀💀 #loveisland https://t.co/Y5FHkyUi7m

Marie Anthony 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 @mlawelshgirl will told Jessie Tanya and Shaq up the terrace about what Ellie said to him Tanya gone to zara now she wants the person to tell liv about tom looking forward to this unfolding tomorrow night #loveIsland The secret kiss is spreading around the villa like wildfirewill told Jessie Tanya and Shaq up the terrace about what Ellie said to him Tanya gone to zara now she wants the person to tell liv about tom looking forward to this unfolding tomorrow night The secret kiss is spreading around the villa like wildfire 😂 will told Jessie Tanya and Shaq up the terrace about what Ellie said to him Tanya gone to zara now she wants the person to tell liv about tom looking forward to this unfolding tomorrow night 😍 #loveIsland

ɥƃᴉǝlʎɐʞ @gingerkayle #loveisland Tanya after Zara RAN to tell Olivia the secret seconds after she swore left up right and down that it stays between them #LoveIslandUK Tanya after Zara RAN to tell Olivia the secret seconds after she swore left up right and down that it stays between them #LoveIslandUK #loveisland https://t.co/Ssj77bxkDA

Reality Tv Junkie @Realitea_TvJunk Tanya trying to stuff the secret back into her mouth when Zara said I’m telling Liv #Loveisland Tanya trying to stuff the secret back into her mouth when Zara said I’m telling Liv #Loveisland https://t.co/Cz0u0ujE5n

How the secret kiss was uncovered in Love Island season 9 episode 15

In the latest episode of Love Island 2023, Will was the first to instigate the drama. He was sitting with Jessie, Tanya, and Shaq, when he said:

“I have had a lot on mind a little bit today. I got told a little bit of information, which I don’t know what to do with it. So, basically, Ellie pulled me today. Basically said yesterday that she kissed Tom out on the terrace.”

All three gasped in shock, with Jessie jokingly saying that the place was going to blow up.

Love Island @LoveIsland FIRST LOOK

"I think there's a storm brewing"

"This place is about to blow up"

#LoveIsland #ad FIRST LOOK"I think there's a storm brewing""This place is about to blow up" 😳FIRST LOOK😳"I think there's a storm brewing""This place is about to blow up" #LoveIsland #ad https://t.co/JM5l7j7mKW

Although Will asked them to keep it a secret, Tanya passed on the information to Zara. Tanya stated:

“Ellie confided in Will. He said, ‘Ellie kissed Tom on the f***ing terrace.’ And no one knows.”

After calling Tom a “little player,” Tanya continued by saying that the situation got worse. She explained:

“After that kiss, Tom came down and said to Shaq, ‘Oh yeah…’ He [Shaq] was like, ‘Come on, bro. What happened?’ And he [Tom] was like, ‘Oh nothing. She is flirty though.’ He didn’t even tell the boys. That’s why I’m thinking Tom is sneaky.”

Tanya then suggested that Ellie should tell Olivia about the kiss. Zara initially agreed but then she mentioned that if Ellie didn’t tell Olivia then she would reveal the secret to her. Ultimately, two decided to tell Olivia at that very moment.

Tune in to ITV2 at 9 pm GMT (4 pm ET) to see how Olivia reacted to the information on Love Island 2023.

