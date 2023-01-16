Who is Tanya Mahenga? Meet the 22-year-old contestant from Love Island 2023

Love Island season 9 is set to premiere in January and will feature a new batch of singletons on their way to South Africa to find their one true love. The show is returning for the first time since 2020, and the fans are excited to see the show finally return.

One of the contestants set to appear on the show is Tanya Mahenga, a 22-year-old biology student who had to put her education on hold in order to appear on the show.

Love Island UK season 9 is set to air on ITV2 on Monday, January 16, at 9 pm ET.

Love Island contestant Tanya Mahenga hopes to work in embryology

Love Island season 9 is set to feature 10 contestants who will make their way to a luxurious villa in South Africa, where the temperature will make the winter season feel like summer.

One of the contestants set to appear on the show is Tanya Manhenga, a 22-year-old biomedical science student from Liverpool. The contestant is so committed to being on the show and finding love that she decided to put her education on hold.

While in conversation with Metro UK, she stated that she plans on finishing her degree after Love Island. Tanya wants to work in embryology, which essentially deals with IVF (in-vitro fertilization.) She stated that she wants to help people have babies.

In her interview, she said:

"That was the only job that I really wanted because it’s the most rewarding to me, I want to wake up and do something where I’m like, ‘This is helping.’ That’s definitely what I would go to."

The Love Island contestant only has one more semester to attend, and her mother is supportive of her decision to be on the show and finish her education afterwards.

Tanya stated that her mother was really happy that she was almost done with her degree, as she wouldn’t have liked it if she quit in the middle. She was concerned about Tanya being sure about her decision, but when she realized how little of it was left, she was supportive and on board.

Mahenga's ITV bio states that she falls in love quickly and expects to be treated like a princess. She also holds her cards close to her chest. Mahenga thinks of herself as spontaneous, fun, and confident. She further stated:

"I’m super nice, but don’t let that fool you. I want to be friends with everyone, but if you’re gonna be cheeky I’m the sort of person that will give it back."

Tanya’s type

While speaking to ITV, Mahenga said that she’s looking for a boyfriend, and being on Love Island with different people will help her figure out what she wants in a partner.

Tanya revealed, in conversation with Bustle, that her type is “medium handsome." If she were to pick someone from the previous seasons, she would have gone for someone like Dami Hope, since he has a nice dressing sense, or Luca, due to his “very mysterious vibe with tattoos and stuff.”

Tune in on Monday, January 16, at 9 pm ET on ITV2 or stream the show on ITVX to watch what happens on Love Island season 9.

Poll : 0 votes