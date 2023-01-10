Where is Love Island season 9 filmed? Location and more details explored

Love Island returns for the first time since 2020 and with exciting new changes. One such change is the location where the UK-based show will be filmed.

ITV2’s press release states:

"Love Island will kick start the New Year with a fresh batch of Islanders heading to South Africa on a quest for love and romance. In the villa of their dreams, their stay in paradise will serve up everything from bombshell arrivals to hideaway hijinks."

The show will be filmed in South Africa, and the villa in question is located in Franschhoek Wine Valley, commonly known as South Africa’s millionaire's row.

Where will the Love Island season 9 contestants find love

Love Island UK is set to return to screens for the first time since 2020. The announcement was met with excitement from fans. More information about the upcoming winter season has recently been revealed.

Season 9 will take the contestants to South Africa where the temperature will be warmer than in the UK. The villa that they’d be heading to is located near Cape Town in Franschhoek Winelands.

The villa, Ludus Magnus, is named after a Roman gladiator school. It extends across 25 acres and has a private lake, beach, and palm trees. The property is worth £1.2 million ($1,460,000) and contains 17 bedrooms, a 400m running track, a rugby field, and a zip line.

The Love Island villa is going to be extra mischievous this time around as the second villa is on the same property and quite close to the main villa. Ludus Magnus is 100% off-the-grid and generates its own electricity with 266 solar panels and a borehole that delivers potable water.

Meet the cast of Love Island season 9

Making their way into Ludus Magnus are 10 singles hoping to find love on the show. The contestants include:

Haris Namani: 27-year-old TV salesman from Doncaster

Olivia Hawkins: 27-year-old ring girl from Brighton

Shaq Muhammad: 24-year-old airport security officer from London

Tanyel Revan: a 26-year-old hairstylist from London

Will Young: a 23-year-old farmer from Buckinghamshire

Anna-May Robey: a 20-year-old payroll administrator from Swansea

Ron Hall: a 25-year-old financial advisor from Essex

Lana Jenkins: a 25-year-old make-up artist from Luton

Kai Fagan: a 24-year-old science and PE teacher from Manchester

Tanya Manhenga: a 23-year-old biomedical science student and influencer from Liverpool

The season 9 contestants are in for a ride, especially with a new rule that forbids them from using their social media accounts while on the show. The rule was added in order to “protect both the Islanders and their families from 'the adverse effects of social media.'”

Love Island season 9 will air on Monday, January 16, at 9 pm ET on ITV2. Episodes of the same can be streamed on ITVX.

