Homecomings 2022: Everything we know so far about Love Island couple Davide and Ekin-Su’s new ITV2 show

After Love Island, viewers will once again see Ekin-Su and Davide on their new ITV2 show Homecomings. The two-part series follows the Love Island winners on their trip to Turkey and Italy.

The couple will spend a week in their respective hometowns and showcase all the fun and adventure along the way. Episode 1 of their new show will air on ITV2 on Monday, November 28, 2022, at 9 pm ET. Following this, the second episode will air the next day on Tuesday, November 29, at the same time.

Davide and Ekin-Su will be meeting their families in Homecomings

On ITV2's new show, lovebirds Ekin-Su and Davide will be returning to their hometowns in Odemis (Turkey) and Frosinone (Italy) to meet their old friends and family members. They will also embrace the culture and taste the cuisine of both countries.

In episode 1, for the first time since leaving the Love Island villa, Davide will be seen returning to Italy with Ekin-Su by his side. However, before heading straight home, he will give his partner a taste of Italy. Together, they will embark on a whistle-stop tour of Verona, which is famous for being the setting of Romeo and Juliet by Shakespeare.

The couple will then head to the city of renaissance art, Florence. There, Ekin-Su will prepare some homemade Gnocchi with the help of Davide's mum to impress his family with her cooking skills.

The next episode will show Ekin-Su introducing Davide to some of her acting colleagues before setting off on an eight-hour road trip in a campervan to visit her family village in Odemis. The couple will soak up the culture of Istanbul and camp the night in Bursa.

The trailer of Homecomings shows Davide taking Ekin-Su out on a Vespa trip. He seems a little nervous about riding the scooter as he has never driven it since he turned 15. He says:

“It’s something symbolic from Italy. It’s going to be fine, I’m going to practice with Ekin-Su.”

Meanwhile, his girlfriend is seen surprised by the Vespa and later showers him with kisses. She even appreciates his driving skills as Davide gives her "one heck of a ride.”

During the series, the couple will also spend a night in a caravan. Davide doesn't expect Ekin-Su to enjoy the simple pleasures of life since he initially thought that she “only likes the high life - exclusive restaurants, nice hotels.” However, he will be surprised to find that she's a simple person like him.

Speaking about their new show, Homecomings, Ekin-Su told RadioTimes.com that viewers will get to see them as a real couple since they will be “fighting” and “cooking” for each other on the show. She said:

"I'm sure that in episode 1 or 2 you might see us disagreeing on something, but it's normal, we laugh it off. Every relationship's like that, and I think it's good actually that people can see that."

She further continued:

"But obviously it doesn't mean anything, it doesn't mean that we're bad, it just means well, 'If we're having a reality show right now, they're going to see everything.'"

The couple also revealed that "the best scene" viewers will see on Homecomings involves them getting a Turkish bath and massage as Ekin-Su will be seen laughing along with the camera crew and the producers. Davide, on the other hand, will be the only one crying through the event.

Homecomings will air on Monday and Tuesday on ITV2. The show can also be viewed on ITVX.

Poll : 0 votes