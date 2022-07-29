Why did Davide and Ekin-Su’s date make fans cry in Love Island UK Season 8 Episode 53?

As the Love Island UK finale approaches, the remaining couples went on one last date with their prospective lovers. Fans were left in tears after watching the romantic dinner date between Ekin-Su and Davide on Thursday's episode of Love Island UK as Davide confessed his "love" for Ekin-Su.

Emotional fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on how they felt about the couple's date. Many said that they were "bawling" and "sobbed" while watching their Italian-inspired fairytale date.

laura @laura_wtv We alllllll knew he was going to confess his love for her, it was written all over his face omg. I was bawling just like Ekin and I wasn't even on the date!

#LoveIsland Ekin-Su and Davide's date was literally something out of a fairytaleWe alllllll knew he was going to confess his love for her, it was written all over his face omg. I was bawling just like Ekin and I wasn't even on the date! Ekin-Su and Davide's date was literally something out of a fairytale 💕 We alllllll knew he was going to confess his love for her, it was written all over his face omg. I was bawling just like Ekin and I wasn't even on the date!#LoveIsland https://t.co/zngqirSvdY

katja @kit_katja_ absolutely sobbed watching ekin su and davides date I LOVE THEM #LoveIsland absolutely sobbed watching ekin su and davides date I LOVE THEM #LoveIsland

j @jadalaur No I was actually crying while watching Ekin & Davide’s date #LoveIsland No I was actually crying while watching Ekin & Davide’s date #LoveIsland

The last episode of Love Island UK aired on July 28, and the synopsis of the show read:

"Paige and Adam set sail, the boys get fruity, Indiyah and Dami head out for a fiesta, and Ekin-Su and Davide are serenaded."

Fans loved Ekin-Sus and Davide's date night on Love Island UK

For a romantic date night, Davide and Ekin-Su went on an Italian-inspired dinner in a Roman-looking amphitheater, and the arrangements left both speechless. The couple was then serenaded by singer Alfie Boe while enjoying their dinner.

Ekin-Su was mesmerized by the whole ambiance and felt like she was "in a dream." For her, this was "the most romantic date" she had ever been on. Confessing her true feelings for Davide, Ekin-Su said:

"I have never been blushing as much as I have now. You've brought out this completely different side to me that I've hidden for years. I was actually scared to show this side for a long time but you've proven to me that someone is out there who accepts me for who I am, my crazy side, my dramatic side, my weird side and my fiery side. I've realised that as long as you're with me there's no place I'd rather be."

Davide, too let down his guard and professed that he "has eyes only" for her. Confessing his love and emotions to Ekin-Su, he said:

"I mean, I feel inside me that I already won, because I found the, you know, the person that I wanted. I feel like this is the right moment to tell you that I genuinely love you."

Despite all the ups and downs, the couple was determined to stay together even after the show and sealed the moment with a kiss.

Davide's confession not only made Ekin-Su cry but also made fans emotional. They expressed their happiness on Twitter as they could not hold back their emotions.

* @moggiee0 I’m CRYIN davide and Ekin are so precious pls #loveisland The greatest love story my heartI’m CRYIN davide and Ekin are so precious pls #LoveIsland The greatest love story my heart ❤️ I’m CRYIN davide and Ekin are so precious pls #LoveIsland #loveisland https://t.co/4X7NCYFkSk

maita @MaitaMusamba never thought I’d would cry at a love island date in my life…until ekin and davide.🥹 #LoveIsland never thought I’d would cry at a love island date in my life…until ekin and davide.🥹#LoveIsland https://t.co/umz0sfwiMk

INDIYAH&EKIN Supremacy @TheCamShow2222 and I hardly cry. That was so intimate, beautiful just everything and more. Davide is a king and Ekin is THEEE queen. So cute so honest so romantic. I want what they have 🥺 #loveisland The way the tears were rolling down my faceand I hardly cry. That was so intimate, beautiful just everything and more. Davide is a king and Ekin is THEEE queen. So cute so honest so romantic. I want what they have The way the tears were rolling down my face 😭 and I hardly cry. That was so intimate, beautiful just everything and more. Davide is a king and Ekin is THEEE queen. So cute so honest so romantic. I want what they have 😭🥺 #loveisland https://t.co/PW1nEkXx3B

𝖒𝖊𝖌🌹 @megxncawthorne Not me crying at ekin n davide #LoveIsland Not me crying at ekin n davide #LoveIsland

AC @Abb_eh_



Even the producers know their winners at this point. Throw hunnybunz and slenderman on a shite boat trip.



Gave Ekin and Davide THAT!

#LoveIsland When I say I just Balled and Ekin-su and Davides dateEven the producers know their winners at this point. Throw hunnybunz and slenderman on a shite boat trip.Gave Ekin and Davide THAT! When I say I just Balled and Ekin-su and Davides date 😭😭😭Even the producers know their winners at this point. Throw hunnybunz and slenderman on a shite boat trip.Gave Ekin and Davide THAT! #LoveIsland

What else happened on Love Island UK

Other couples on a date on Love Island UK were Paige Thorne-Adam Collard and Indiyah Polack-Dami Hope.

Paige Thorne and Adam Collard went on a boat date, where they both admitted that they were done playing "cool" and even agreed to explore their connection outside the show and eventually meet each other's families.

Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope were treated to a Spanish fiesta-themed date, surrounded by flamenco dancers and musicians. On a date, Dami confirmed that he would love to spend more time with Indiyah and is ready to move to London to be closer to her. He later popped the question to her saying:

“I know you are my girl... but will you be my girl...friend?'

Ecstatic Indiyah immediately said 'yes' before sealing the moment with a kiss.

In the next episode of Love Island UK, airing on July 29, viewers might see Andrew-Tasha and Luca-Gemma heading out on their final date on the show.

Tune in on Love Island UK on ITV2 on Friday to find out which couple will win the show.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far