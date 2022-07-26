Who are the current couples on Love Island UK Season 8? Pairings explored ahead of finale

Season 8 of Love Island UK is set to release its finale episode, which will reveal the one pair as the winner of the dating reality show. After the last surprise double elimination, the six remaining pairs will be moving to the finale that will air on August 1 on ITV2 between 9 and 10.35 pm.

The six couples on Love Island UK vying for the £50,000 reward are:

Dami Hope and Indiyah Polack Luca Bish and Gemma Owen Danica Taylor and Jamie Allen Adam Collard and Paige Thorne Andrew Le Page and Tasha Ghouri Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu

The final six couples on Love Island UK

1) Dami Hope and Indiyah Polack

After several ups and downs, Dami and Indiyah reconnected over the last few days. The pair left their former partners Summer and Deji to recouple. Days before getting to the recoupling, Dami opened up to Indiyah and said:

"Thing is, I just feel like I would wanna be with you and stuff. I miss us a lot."

Indiyah echoed similar thoughts and during their private chat, he said:

"It would have been impossible for me to come back from Casa Amor and say my heart isn’t with you, cos obviously it is."

2) Andrew Le Page and Tasha Ghouri

After spending some time apart after Casa Amor, the long-term couple Tasha and Andrew made their relationship official. They did so with a kiss after Tasha popped the "boyfriend" question and said:

"I know I can be a lot. We do have one messed up, complicated story, but I love that it’s our story… Will you be my boyfriend?"

Andrew immediately replied, "Of course" to that.

3) Danica Taylor and Jamie Allen

Danica finally hit it off with Jamie as she was looking for someone who could match her energy and who is "the opposite" to her personality. After spending time with Jamie, she realized she liked him and had "a little bit more of a connection" with him.

4) Paige Thorne and Adam Collard

After Jacques O'Neill's dramatic exit from the villa, Adam Collard picked Paige Thorne to couple with saying:

"From the moment I came in here, she made me feel most welcome."

5) Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti

Ekin-Su and Davide are one of the strongest couples to win Love Island UK. After a few initial hiccups and a Pancake challenge with Nathalia, the couple are going strong and look very much in love.

6) Gemma Owen and Luca Bish

Gemma and Luca may have started on the wrong foot, but despite the tensions and the fights, the couple only have eyes for each other. They were recoupled with some other islanders but are still very much together.

Previous winners of Love Island UK

The couples, who won the previous seasons of Love Island UK are:

Series one - Jess Hayes and Max Morley

Series two - Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey

Series three - Amber Davies and Kem Cetinay

Series four- Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham

Series five - Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea

Series six - Paige Turley and Finn Tapp

Series seven - Millie Court and Liam Reardon

The couple who will win this season of Love Island UK, will be revealed on Monday. Though the winning couple will take home £50,000, it is up to them whether they both want the money together or split it with their partner and take home £25,000 each. This will reveal if the couple was on the show for love or for money.

Tune in to ITV2 on August 1 to find out who wins.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far