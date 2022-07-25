Love Island UK Season 8 Episode 49: Fans react to Nathalia’s elimination from the show

The last episode of Love Island UK witnessed yet another savage dumping. Two couples were eliminated from the show, evoking surprised reactions from the islanders. Nathalia Campos and Reece Ford, along with Deji Adeniyi and Lacey Edwards, were sent home in a shocking twist on Sunday night.

However, fans rejoiced at Nathalia's elimination from Love Island UK and posted their happy reactions on Twitter, saying:

laura gabell @lauragabell won the pancake war and her man #loveisland #LoveIslandUK Ekin is a better woman than me lol…she seems so forgiving of nathalia’s stinking attitude towards her…then again she’s wonwon the pancake war and her man Ekin is a better woman than me lol…she seems so forgiving of nathalia’s stinking attitude towards her…then again she’s won 😂 won the pancake war and her man 👏👏 #loveisland #LoveIslandUK

Love Island UK: Fans celebrate after Nathalia’s elimination

After a fun-filled sports day challenge on Love Island UK, islander Adam Collard received a text asking the participants to gather around the firepit. Fellow islander Gemma Owen then received a text message that read:

“Islanders, the public have been voting for their most compatible couple. The couples with the fewest votes risk being dumped from the island tonight.”

It was then revealed that Reece Ford, Nathalia Campos, Deji Adeniyi and Lacey Edwards have been eliminated from the hit ITV2 dating show. Fans were happy with Nathalia’s elimination as they wished for the same after her four-word jibe at Ekin-Su.

When she arrived at the villa on Wednesday night, Davide gave her a tour and took her to the balcony. There, while referring to Ekin-Su cheating on Davide with Jay Younger, Nathalia said:

"Should I crawl, Davide?"

The jibe left fans fuming and they demanded her removal from the show. Their wish came true when Nathalia was eliminated from the show.

A few viewers, on the other hand, believed that Nathalia could have had a fighting chance if she had appeared early on in the season.

tonYD @dmt6903 #LoveIsland2022 Nathalia could have fared better if she entered the villa earlier on & not when couples are at the stage of the show where they’re already vying for a spot in the finals. She should be invited to come back next season. #LoveIslandUK Nathalia could have fared better if she entered the villa earlier on & not when couples are at the stage of the show where they’re already vying for a spot in the finals. She should be invited to come back next season. #LoveIslandUK #LoveIsland2022

Ace @alicelacquer How the producers made a mess of a one of the best casted seasons in a while I have no idea. Wasted Nathalia’s potential completely. Should have saved her for next season. #loveisland #loveisland uk #loveisland 2022 How the producers made a mess of a one of the best casted seasons in a while I have no idea. Wasted Nathalia’s potential completely. Should have saved her for next season. #loveisland #loveislanduk #loveisland2022

All about the drama between Ekin-Su and Nathalia on Love Island UK

The battle between Ekin-Su and Nathalia over Davide had been taking center stage in the last few episodes of Love Island UK. Right from the moment Nathalia entered the villa, she had eyes on Davide, much to Ekin-Su’s annoyance, as the latter's relationship with Davide was finally getting stronger.

In one of the episodes, Ekin-Su asked Nathalia whether she has an “issue” with her, to which Nathalia retorted:

“Maybe you have an issue with yourself!”

To settle the score, the two girls competed in the pancake challenge after Ekin-Su said:

“Best way to end an argument is cooking.”

In the blind taste test after "The battle of the pancakes,” Davide picked Ekin-Su’s dish as the winner.

Now, after the elimination, Nathalia is hoping that Davide and his beau Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu win the season 8 of the dating show. She said:

“Davide and Ekin-Su have a very good chemistry. They get along very well, they are also very entertaining so I think they have a very big chance of winning the show.”

Nathalia also admitted that there was no more animosity between her and Ekin-Su after the pancake competition. She revealed:

“The pancake competition, that was just hilarious, two grown-ass women battling it out over pancakes, that was just funny and it was a good way of breaking the ice with Ekin-Su. Me and her are good now, we have no problems, you can always solve whatever problem you have in the kitchen.”

With just eight days left before the final, the fight for the £50,000 prize is getting intense on Love Island UK. Tune in on ITV2 to see who gets eliminated next on the dating show.

