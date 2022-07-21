Who were dumped from Love Island UK Season 8 in Episode 45? Fans wanted Danica to leave

Billy Brown and Summer Botwe were dumped from the Love Island villa in the last episode. Four islanders were at risk of being dumped on the ITV2 show after a public vote: Billy, Danica Taylor, Dami Hope, and Summer.

It was up to the boys and girls of the villa to save two islanders, and they opted to choose Danica Taylor and Dami Hope.

However, fans were not quite happy with the elimination as they really wanted Taylor to leave the villa. Many fans posted their opinions about the episode 45 elimination on Twitter.

Fan reactions to Love Island UK Season 8 in Episode 45 elimination

When the four contestants were called out after being voted the least popular islander, fans speculated that Danica would be eliminated as she had had a rough ride on the show.

But when the islanders saved her along with Dami and chose Billy and Summer for eliminations instead, fans were taken aback as they wanted Danica to leave Love Island UK Season 8. Many fans took to Twitter to voice their disappointment.

drama @Tylernah1 Are you kidding me. Danica literally said she’s not open and more guarded off to more boys. Keeping her here will just hurt her more. Luca was right #LoveIsland #LoveIsland UK Are you kidding me. Danica literally said she’s not open and more guarded off to more boys. Keeping her here will just hurt her more. Luca was right #LoveIsland #LoveIslandUK

. @zxnlyy honestly didn’t expect danica to get saved but hope she doesn’t get another no now #LoveIsland #LoveIsland Uk honestly didn’t expect danica to get saved but hope she doesn’t get another no now #LoveIsland #LoveIslandUk https://t.co/6QCbosy85K

Salad @youmadchief #LoveIsland2022 No one I hate more than Danica. You are so boring and robotic. Give it a rest. Leave #LoveIslandUK No one I hate more than Danica. You are so boring and robotic. Give it a rest. Leave #LoveIslandUK #LoveIsland2022

r 🫶 @swagmasterrams honestly i wanted danica to go home so she can have a flood of men begging for her attention and love better than anything you’ll find at hate island!!!! #LoveIslandUK honestly i wanted danica to go home so she can have a flood of men begging for her attention and love better than anything you’ll find at hate island!!!! #LoveIslandUK

UK How has Danica survived this long without finding a connection?! #LoveIsland UK How has Danica survived this long without finding a connection?!#LoveIsland #LoveIslandUK

Dami - 45 days

Danica - 33 Days

Summer - 18 Days

Billy - 18 Days

They always get rid of the casa amor people first like whyyyyyyy. #LoveIslandUK # I’m sorry but Dami and Danica have had their chance, they should of given Summer and Billy more of a chance.Dami - 45 daysDanica - 33 DaysSummer - 18 DaysBilly - 18 DaysThey always get rid of the casa amor people first like whyyyyyyy. #LoveIsland2022 I’m sorry but Dami and Danica have had their chance, they should of given Summer and Billy more of a chance. Dami - 45 days Danica - 33 Days Summer - 18 Days Billy - 18 Days They always get rid of the casa amor people first like whyyyyyyy. #LoveIsland2022 #LoveIslandUK #

J @XoJa777 #LoveIslandUK Danica needs to go. Twice now she has been completely off, only in it for herself which is screwing her in the end. #loveisland Danica needs to go. Twice now she has been completely off, only in it for herself which is screwing her in the end. #loveisland #LoveIslandUK

Ola @M_AbdulHa6 #LoveIslandUK #LoveIsland2022 #Loveislandaftersun I think Danica is just a racist and I would like to see her being voted out of the villa… #LoveISland I think Danica is just a racist and I would like to see her being voted out of the villa… #LoveISland #LoveIslandUK #LoveIsland2022 #Loveislandaftersun

All about Billy and Summer's Love Island UK elimination

In the last episode, Love Island host Laura Whitmore informed the islanders that the boys would pick one of the girls, and the girls would pick a boy for elimination. After discussion, the islanders decided to send Billy and Summer back home.

The boys saved Danica as they thought she deserved one more chance to find love on the show. The decision was taken mere hours after she got into an intense argument with Billy over his "disgusting" treatment of her.

After their exit from Love Island, Summer and Billy hugged and waved goodbye to their fellow islanders with the hope that they would sooner or later meet their true love outside the show.

After exiting Love Island, Summer said:

“I’m still looking for love, that’s why we came here in the first place. I’m going to be looking on the outside.”

Billy cheekily quipped:

“He’d be a lucky man.”

The 23-year-old from Surrey, Billy, director of a roofing company, recently split from Danica after the pair got into a heated argument over the lastest challenge of Snog, Marry, Pie, where Billy chose to kiss Gemma Owen and marry Paige Thorne.

Following this, Danica broke into tears in front of the girls, asking why she didn't "deserve that?"

Later, when Billy and Danica had a heart-to-heart conversation, he admitted that it was just "banter" but now "regretted it." Danica even opened up about her feelings and said that she sees "moving forwardly in a romantic scenario" with Billy, who was a little doubtful about it and said:

“I know why you’re annoyed, I do get it but for me right now I’m not feeling that romantic thing.”

Things got tenser between the two when Danica got to know from the girls that Billy had told the boys about them being "intimate" a couple of nights before. Danica then walked away, saying his "behavior is disgusting" and he had "come across as a pig."

Meanwhile, even Summer did not have a lot of luck in the villa. After connecting with Dami in Casa Amor, she was left single again when Indiyah returned to the main villa, and Dami opted to get back with her.

Tune in on Thursday on ITV2 to see all challenges and drama the islanders will face again in the new episode of Love Island.

