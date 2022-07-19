Why was Luca angry at Gemma in Love Island UK Season 8 Episode 42? Fans react to the islanders’ spat

Love Island Season 8 aired a brand new episode on Sunday, July 17, 2022 and saw some major drama unfold in the villa. In the previous episode, the show gave its viewers a glimpse of a "movie night." However, Luca Bish's reaction towards fellow contestant Gemma Owen's clip was not appreciated by fans.

The video clip on Love Island featured Gemma Owen having a friendly conversation with Casa Amor member Billy Brown. Watching the interaction between the two, Luca had a major outburst that left viewers confused and annoyed at the reality star's behavior.

The hit reality series, which premiered on Monday, June 6, 2022 at 9 pm on ITV 2, saw 11 islanders enter the villa and stay to potentially find the love of their lives. They were initially paired with different contestants, following which they built connections over the course of the season.

Fans react to Luca Bish's outburst on Love Island

On Sunday night's episode of Love Island, Luca Bish had a massive outburst after watching his romantic connection Gemma Owen interact with fellow contestant Billy Brown. He seemed irritated after watching the movie night segment where contestants were given the opportunity to witness revealing details of fellow islanders in the past couple of episodes.

Luca was initially coupled up with Paige Thorne and was also interested in another contestant, Tasha Ghouri. However, once he formed a connection with Gemma, he refused to set eyes on any other member of the villa. Even after Danica chose him during the recoupling episode, he eventually chose Gemma.

After witnessing the Love Island contestant's behavior on Sunday night's episode, viewers have claimed him to be obsessive and stated that his actions had potentially put their relationship in jeopardy. Luca accused Gemma of flirty chats with Billy and said that if she wanted to "play" with him, he would "explode," which clearly indicated of his lack of trust.

After declaring that he "cannot be with someone like that," he also asked the producers to send a bombshell in for him.

Fans were disappointed with Luca's behavior and took to social media to express their opinions.

AJ @auntieagy Luca’s only mad because Gemma didn’t act like a brat and treat Billy how he treated Danica. He’s never given her any opportunity to even try to get to know other guys - which is completely within her right. #LoveIsland Luca’s only mad because Gemma didn’t act like a brat and treat Billy how he treated Danica. He’s never given her any opportunity to even try to get to know other guys - which is completely within her right. #LoveIsland

sabina @jfgsabina gemma was literally leaning away to avoid billy’s rancid breath and luca is mad that she entertained his conversation ? how are u so insecure that ur jealous of the hunchback of notre dame im so tired of the men on this season #loveisland gemma was literally leaning away to avoid billy’s rancid breath and luca is mad that she entertained his conversation ? how are u so insecure that ur jealous of the hunchback of notre dame im so tired of the men on this season #loveisland

Destiny @destinzyy Whattttt in the hell is wrong with Luca omg Love Island is anyone out there to get Luca some help. Poor Gemma the second she gets out she needs to be place in the protection program from him #loveisland Whattttt in the hell is wrong with Luca omg Love Island is anyone out there to get Luca some help. Poor Gemma the second she gets out she needs to be place in the protection program from him #loveisland https://t.co/wZSn2ouT3o

Nikki (jury era) @TheNikkiSin Luca is being such a baby. And egged all the boys on and encouraged it all. And is mad at GEMMA FOR TALKING TO A GUY??? #loveisland Luca is being such a baby. And egged all the boys on and encouraged it all. And is mad at GEMMA FOR TALKING TO A GUY??? #loveisland

Maxine Taylor 🌐 ☮️ @maxinetaylor_



He's is so desperate to be in "control" he's grasping at straws 2have something on Gemma to give him power in their relationship - it's pathetic tbh



Gemma is a real & needs to take leaf out of Paige's book, she's not here to school him!

#loveisland I really don't like LucaHe's is so desperate to be in "control" he's grasping at straws 2have something on Gemma to give him power in their relationship - it's pathetic tbhGemma is a real& needs to take leaf out of Paige's book, she's not here to school him! I really don't like LucaHe's is so desperate to be in "control" he's grasping at straws 2have something on Gemma to give him power in their relationship - it's pathetic tbhGemma is a real 💎 & needs to take leaf out of Paige's book, she's not here to school him!#loveisland https://t.co/W2TxTz5EK0

me for prime minister @ihitnaomi free gemma. these grown men fuming over her having autonomy is getting very weird. luca is out here moving like joe goldberg #loveisland free gemma. these grown men fuming over her having autonomy is getting very weird. luca is out here moving like joe goldberg #loveisland

TSTT @Toosexxytotweet



Someone send a text to our girl Gemma to dump this man



#loveIsland #LoveIslandUK Gemma and Luca won’t last. Look at the small flirting Billy did and Luca is fumming over one guy. Imagine them outside in the real world.Someone send a text to our girl Gemma to dump this man Gemma and Luca won’t last. Look at the small flirting Billy did and Luca is fumming over one guy. Imagine them outside in the real world. Someone send a text to our girl Gemma to dump this man#loveIsland #LoveIslandUK https://t.co/HLJMTzi7Ik

Love Clementine @loveclementine_ Luca is genuinely a disturbed individual. Like, do the producers not have a duty of care to Gemma? I know they hate women but Jesus. He's abusing a literal teenager. #LoveIsland Luca is genuinely a disturbed individual. Like, do the producers not have a duty of care to Gemma? I know they hate women but Jesus. He's abusing a literal teenager. #LoveIsland

Bia Wheats ˢᶜᶜᵖ 🇧🇷 @biatrigo



#loveisland The way Luca tries to excuse himself and boys at all cost is so cringeworthy 🤡 Gemma babe that’s not a red flag, it’s an entire red sheet The way Luca tries to excuse himself and boys at all cost is so cringeworthy 🤡 Gemma babe that’s not a red flag, it’s an entire red sheet #loveisland https://t.co/VNzSvAw2cx

jaay @JaayCarmichael luca wants to be with a nineteen year old for a reason. gemma is mature but she’s not seeing all the red flags and that shows her age. i just pray her family doesn’t come and do up pc, they gotta tell her the truth #loveisland luca wants to be with a nineteen year old for a reason. gemma is mature but she’s not seeing all the red flags and that shows her age. i just pray her family doesn’t come and do up pc, they gotta tell her the truth #loveisland

Love Island Season 8 garners record breaking figures

Season 8 of Love Island has earned the top slot with British TV audiences since it returned last month to an audience of five million, which was the show’s biggest launch in its eight-year run. Since then, the show has broken ITV's record with more than 100 million streams in less than four weeks.

The hit series has also drawn 52.7% of live viewers in the hard-to-reach 16-34 age bracket. These numbers are contrary to critics' belief that the show might not reach its usual potential with its eighth installment.

Last weekend's dramatic recoupling episode saw 3.9 million viewers tune in to watch contestants paired off with new partners. The production kept the islanders' mental health in check this year, considering the deaths by suicide of Sophie Gradon, Mike Thalassitis, and the show’s former host Caroline Flack.

So far, Season 8 of the series has seen two male islanders depart the villa by choice. Liam Llewellyn told his fellow cast members that he felt like he did not give a 100% and Jacques O’Neill revealing that he was leaving despite the ITV producers' requesting him to stay.

Keep watching Love Island on ITV2 to catch up on more drama to come.

