Why was Luca angry at Gemma in Love Island UK Season 8 Episode 42? Fans react to the islanders’ spat

Love Island Season 8 aired a brand new episode on Sunday, July 17, 2022 and saw some major drama unfold in the villa. In the previous episode, the show gave its viewers a glimpse of a "movie night." However, Luca Bish's reaction towards fellow contestant Gemma Owen's clip was not appreciated by fans.
The video clip on Love Island featured Gemma Owen having a friendly conversation with Casa Amor member Billy Brown. Watching the interaction between the two, Luca had a major outburst that left viewers confused and annoyed at the reality star's behavior.
The hit reality series, which premiered on Monday, June 6, 2022 at 9 pm on ITV 2, saw 11 islanders enter the villa and stay to potentially find the love of their lives. They were initially paired with different contestants, following which they built connections over the course of the season.
Fans react to Luca Bish's outburst on Love Island
On Sunday night's episode of Love Island, Luca Bish had a massive outburst after watching his romantic connection Gemma Owen interact with fellow contestant Billy Brown. He seemed irritated after watching the movie night segment where contestants were given the opportunity to witness revealing details of fellow islanders in the past couple of episodes.
Luca was initially coupled up with Paige Thorne and was also interested in another contestant, Tasha Ghouri. However, once he formed a connection with Gemma, he refused to set eyes on any other member of the villa. Even after Danica chose him during the recoupling episode, he eventually chose Gemma.
After witnessing the Love Island contestant's behavior on Sunday night's episode, viewers have claimed him to be obsessive and stated that his actions had potentially put their relationship in jeopardy. Luca accused Gemma of flirty chats with Billy and said that if she wanted to "play" with him, he would "explode," which clearly indicated of his lack of trust.
After declaring that he "cannot be with someone like that," he also asked the producers to send a bombshell in for him.
Fans were disappointed with Luca's behavior and took to social media to express their opinions.
Love Island Season 8 garners record breaking figures
Season 8 of Love Island has earned the top slot with British TV audiences since it returned last month to an audience of five million, which was the show’s biggest launch in its eight-year run. Since then, the show has broken ITV's record with more than 100 million streams in less than four weeks.
The hit series has also drawn 52.7% of live viewers in the hard-to-reach 16-34 age bracket. These numbers are contrary to critics' belief that the show might not reach its usual potential with its eighth installment.
Last weekend's dramatic recoupling episode saw 3.9 million viewers tune in to watch contestants paired off with new partners. The production kept the islanders' mental health in check this year, considering the deaths by suicide of Sophie Gradon, Mike Thalassitis, and the show’s former host Caroline Flack.
So far, Season 8 of the series has seen two male islanders depart the villa by choice. Liam Llewellyn told his fellow cast members that he felt like he did not give a 100% and Jacques O’Neill revealing that he was leaving despite the ITV producers' requesting him to stay.
Keep watching Love Island on ITV2 to catch up on more drama to come.