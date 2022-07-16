Love Island UK Season 8 eliminations: Internet divided over Josh and Coco being dumped from villa

Love Island UK returned for an all-new intense episode on Friday night that shocked contestants with a surprise elimination. After ending the previous episode on a cliffhanger, the series picked up right where it left off and revealed that the two contestants being dumped were Josh Le Grove and Coco Lodge.

It was up to the public to vote for their least favorite boy and girl. The three girls who found themselves at the bottom were Summer Botwe, Tasha Ghouri and Coco. The three boys who found themselves at the bottom were Josh, Deji Adeniyi and Andrew Le Page.

Gemma Owen and Ekin-Su then revealed which boy would be leaving the villa. Ultimately, it turned out to be Josh, who claimed that he knew it was coming. Meanwhile, Adam Collard and Davide Sanclimenti announced that it was Coco who was being dumped among the girls. Though she was a little shocked, the Love Island UK star shared that she was okay as she bid goodbye.

Though the choice of who would be eliminated was up to the public, fans on social media were left divided after Josh and Coco were dumped from the villa.

Taking to social media, some fans claimed that they saw it coming, while a few others expressed their surprise at these two contestants being dumped.

Fans have mixed reactions over Coco and Josh's elimination in Love Island UK

Taking to Twitter, fans were split over the final eliminations. Some shared that they were glad that Josh and Coco got dumped, while other claimed that it should've been Andrew and Tasha.

Yesssssss, Josh and Coco has GONE, both were fake and with the vote being in the hands of the public, the producers knew what they were doing as they don't care about Josh and Coco lol.

Andrew and Tasha should've LEFT The Villa.. They've gotten what They've come for, and allowed Josh and Coco to stay and find love

Tiny bit surprised it was Josh going home, but not in the least bit surprised about Coco! And Tasha and Andrew just wondering why they're never out the bottom 3

Dead at them not even showing coco or josh out the door

Josh and coco I can't say they will be missed

Not much of a surprise coco got voted off but I didn't think Josh would

THIS IS RIGGED! Coco & Josh over Andrew & Tasha? As a public vote?! They rigged it wtf

I wanted Andrew and Tasha to leave but I understand why it was Josh and Coco tbh

Here's a brief recap on what happened this week in Love Island UK

After the surprise elimination of Josh and Coco, Summer opened up about what she thought about their departure and said that she had lost two of the people closest to her. Summer had entered the villa at the same time with the duo during the Casa Amor stage.

Billy Brown also didn't take the news of their elimination well. Referring to Josh, the Love Island UK star shared that he lost his "best mate" and added that the two weeks with Josh felt like years.

While bidding their goodbyes, Billy got quite emotional and told Josh that he'd see him soon. Gemma comforted Coco during her departure. Meanwhile, speaking in the beach hut, Ekin-su described Coco as a lovely and cheeky person, adding that she would be missed around the villa.

Tasha, who was one amongst the bottom three contestants who faced elimination, broke down after the surprise dumping. She was in tears as she spoke to Gemma and Paige. She shared that it didn't feel nice that she was on the receiving end of the "knock-backs."

The elimination came after Tasha asked Andrew if he wanted to be her boyfriend. The pair have been through some tough times since the public voted for them to be a couple.

During her departure, Coco also shared that she didn't wish she had done anything differently while in the villa. In her exit interview, the Love Island UK star said that she was genuinely herself and hence couldn't really regret anything.

Love Island UK airs on ITV2 at 9 pm everyday (except Saturdays). Readers can check local listings for more information.

