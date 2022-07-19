Love Island UK Season 8 Episode 43: Fans slam Paige for picking Dami to marry and forgetting about Jacques

Fans of Love Island UK are criticising Paige for picking Dami during a game on Monday's episode. Fans were outraged when she chose Dami to marry and forgot about Jacques, who was head over heels in love with her and was willing to wait for her after the show despite his exit from Love Island. They were taken aback by Paige's quick progress with Adam and Dami.

Rugby player Jacques quit the show in the July 12 episode after a heated argument between him and Paige. They even had an argument about Adam. Many fans took to Twitter to express their thoughts on her decision, especially given Jacques' departure from the show and the couple's connection prior to that.

ashh @aaashhhhh222 paige, dami literally egged jacques on in casa and you’re besties? yeah weird. #LoveIsland paige, dami literally egged jacques on in casa and you’re besties? yeah weird. #LoveIsland https://t.co/SrhaajJHDZ

Fans' reactions to Love Island UK’s Paige's choice

On the July 18 episode, Monday, the Islanders played a game together called "Snog Marry Pie," where the girls had to pick one to marry, one boy to snog, and then smash a pie in the face of one of the boys.

Paige snogged Adam, pied Luca Bish in the face as she thought "he's the biggest sh*t stirrer in here" and picked Dami to marry as he was her best mate in the villa.

Her choice of Dami surprised viewers because it appeared she had forgotten about her romantic connection with Jacques, who promised to wait for her outside Love Island after his exit. Many fans were taken aback after witnessing this. They shared their thoughts about her decision on Twitter.

bitchface✨ @Stushedd paige being jealous is hilarious … but her proposing to dami is dumb and annoying and i like that indiyah screwed up her face #LoveIsland paige being jealous is hilarious … but her proposing to dami is dumb and annoying and i like that indiyah screwed up her face #LoveIsland

Mister Boateng🇮🇪🇬🇭🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 @lovemusicreiss the way paige has forgotten about jacquees and cracked on with adam. i love that for her #loveisland the way paige has forgotten about jacquees and cracked on with adam. i love that for her #loveisland

sarah @sarah41315388 Not paige proposing to Dami......run back Jacques & Damis getaway on casa amor...RUN IT BACK #loveisland Not paige proposing to Dami......run back Jacques & Damis getaway on casa amor...RUN IT BACK #loveisland

c @Chynaaa__x Paige moved on very quickly hmm #LoveIsland Paige moved on very quickly hmm #LoveIsland

ifeVybez @ifevybez who’s voting paige tho?? how is she not out yet?? #LoveIsland who’s voting paige tho?? how is she not out yet?? #LoveIsland

ayesha @_ayeshayeshbaby Interesting paige didn’t pick Adam to marry but picked dami?! Confused #loveisland Interesting paige didn’t pick Adam to marry but picked dami?! Confused #loveisland

lex @baggyalt Paige is a weirdo cause she’s known Adam like 3 days a snog shouldn’t be that deep #LoveIsland Paige is a weirdo cause she’s known Adam like 3 days a snog shouldn’t be that deep #LoveIsland

🤍 🇬🇭 @kashasalia paige is my least favorite girl in the villa bruh #LoveIsland paige is my least favorite girl in the villa bruh #LoveIsland

About Love Island UK Paige and Jacques’s connection

Paige and Jacques bonded well in Season 8 of the reality show, but a heated exchange between the two over Jacques cheating with other girls during the Casa Amor relationship test made things worse for them. On the show, they even argued about Adam.

Jacques tried to apologize for his actions and left the show. However, he wished to explore his relationship outside of the show as he thought they had a romantic connection.

However, Paige has since moved on with Adam in the latest episode. The new pair were seen together after Jacques' exit. Talking about Paige’s new connection with Adam, Jacques told After Sun on Sunday night, hosted by Laura Whitmore, that:

“We had a good connection and were really getting on. I did see things on the outside working between us but as I say, she's doing what she needs to do."

He left the show not only because of the argument but also due to his ADHD. Speaking to The Sun, he said:

“I was ready to break down. I was feeling so mentally drained, I just wanted to go home and get myself right. Doing Love Island was the worst decision of my life. I know the way I spoke to Paige was wrong. I tried to apologise and she kept asking why I did it. ADHD isn’t just about not being able to concentrate. It’s also about feeling anxious quite a lot, being on edge a lot."

Will Paige find her true love on Love Island UK after hooking up with Adam and choosing Dami? Or will Paige be left heartbroken?

