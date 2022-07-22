Love Island UK Season 8 Episode 46: Why are fans asking Nathalia to back down after a spat with Ekin Su?

Tonight, things got intense on Love Island as newcomer Nathalia messed up with Ekin-Su. Nathalia has already mentioned that she has her side eye set on Davide, Ekin-Su's love interest, on the show. She said she was interested in Davide but would not crawl on any floor, taunting Ekin-Su for the time she crawled across the terrace to kiss the now eliminated contestant Jay Younger.

On the show, Davide told Nathalia that things weren't over with his current partner, and it would take something significant for him to leave Ekin Su. Nathalia kissed Davide in a game of truth or dare when she was asked to kiss three of the most attractive men in the house. Ekin-Su was frustrated with their bond and said it wasn't a kiss but a snog.

In the pool, she mentioned how Nathalia was not leaving Davide alone and said,

"I am not gonna kill them with kindness, I am gonna kill them with Ekin-Su."

By the end of the episode, the tension was too high to handle, and while everyone else was drinking and partying, the two got into an altercation. As seen in a preview of the next episode, Ekin-Su says to Nathalia,

"Have you got an issue with me?"

Nathalia replies with a no, but Ekin-Su does not leave her and asks the question again. Nathalia replies that maybe Ekin-Su has an issue with herself.

Love Island fans did not like Nathalia coming in between fan favorite couple Ekin-Su and Davide and flooded Twitter with their reactions.

r 🫶 @swagmasterrams WAIIIIITTTT WHAT EKIN AND NATHALIA #LoveIslandUK nathalia better back down WAIIIIITTTT WHAT EKIN AND NATHALIA #LoveIslandUK nathalia better back down

Love Island fans react as Nathalia comes between Ekin-Su and Davide

Love Island fans took to Twitter to ask newcomer Nathalia to back away from the fan-favorite couple of the villa. Fans also warned her that Ekin-Su would not back down if she continued flirting with Davide.

HasanHussain747 @HasanHussain747 #LoveIsland2022 #loveisland Can we just delete Nathalia from the show just like what Ekin did to Reece! #LoveIslandUK Can we just delete Nathalia from the show just like what Ekin did to Reece! #LoveIslandUK #LoveIsland2022 #loveisland https://t.co/lDTUZhpmkk

Kaleidoscope Cinema @Cinema_Pop_Up



#LoveIslandUK

#LoveISland

#TeamEkinSu

#ekinsu Ekin Su clashing with her Brazilian mini me (Nathalia) is the drama I never knew I needed in my life and I'm 100% into it! Ekin Su clashing with her Brazilian mini me (Nathalia) is the drama I never knew I needed in my life and I'm 100% into it! #LoveIslandUK #LoveISland #TeamEkinSu#ekinsu https://t.co/JulcbGHiuF

Uzoamaka🙌🏿💡💃🏾🌞💕🙏🏿 @TashAmaka Nathalia I don’t appreciate the shade you’re throwing towards Ekin Su. In fact jus leave Davide alone #LoveIsland #LoveIsland UK Nathalia I don’t appreciate the shade you’re throwing towards Ekin Su. In fact jus leave Davide alone #LoveIsland #LoveIslandUK

Love Island newcomer Nathalia flirts with Adam Collard too

Davide is not the only taken man Nathalia is flirting with. She also flirted with Adam Collard, who is interested in Paige Thorne, and took him on a date on tonight's episode. Adam praised her for her excellent eye contact. Subsequently, Paige saw her talking to Adam and said,

"Can I not just have this one for myself?"

Paige did not like Nathalia kissing Adam in a game of truth and dare. She cried in front of Gemma, saying she was concerned that Adam would leave her for Nathalia.

A recap of Love Island Season 8 Episode 45

Previously, Summer Botwe, Danica Taylor, Billy Brown, and Dami Hope had received the least votes from the public. Saved housemates were asked to save two of the four nominated contestants. The girls decided to save Dami because of his close connection with Indiyah Polack. The boys felt that Danica was putting in more effort than Summer to form connections, so they saved Danica.So, Billy and Summer were eliminated and left the villa.

Deji Adeniyi spoke to Danica about her bond with Billy. As a retort, Danica said that she was upset at how things went between her and Billy. The two women decided to be friends and support each other when the new bombshells entered the villa.

Jamie Allen, Reece Ford, Nathalia Campos, and Lacey Edwards entered the show as the new contestants. The latest entrants told the other contestants that they were on the show to have a good time and to form strong connections.

Davide Sanclimenti gave a tour to the new girls, while Danica gave a tour to the boys. Ekin-Su spoke to Adam Collard about her relationship and said that the new bombshells would test her relationship.

Love Island airs on ITV every day, except for Saturdays, at 9 pm ET.

