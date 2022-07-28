Love Island UK Season 8 Episode 52: Fans are upset after Danica and Jamie got dumped after public voting

The last episode of Love Island UK Season 8 created chaos among the islanders. Not only did the couple face an unexpected challenge, but they also saw the elimination of Danica and Jamie, upsetting fans.

Danica and Jamie had just started bonding and connecting, and fans were excited to see how their chemistry evolved on Love Island UK. Disappointed fans voiced their opinions on Twitter.

Episode 52 aired of Love Island UK on Wednesday, July 27, on ITV2. The episode synopsis read:

“The Islanders learn the result of the public vote, and it's also baby day as they become parents and enjoy a baby disco.”

Fans react to Love Island UK episode 52 Danica and Jamie's elimination

After learning the results of a public vote, Danica and Jamie went home, and fans were not happy with the result and wished it was Gemma and Luca instead.

Traylor Holmes @TraylorHolmes Danica twerking out of the villa while Jamie carried the luggage is a mood #LoveIsland #LoveIsland UK Danica twerking out of the villa while Jamie carried the luggage is a mood #LoveIsland #LoveIslandUK

After the elimination, Danica told the girls that she was walking out of Love Island "with someone I genuinely think I have a good connection with. I'm proud of myself," leaving the girls sad about her departure.

After leaving the show, Danica even said that although it's "still early days" for the couple, they "just clicked." She added:

“I remember the first night he came in and we were just talking. I didn’t know anything about him, I didn’t know where he lived, his family or his career but we’d spoken all night. I felt his energy and that he really liked me and wanted to get to know me for me - that is a feeling that I hadn’t felt with any of the other guys.”

Further adding:

“When you know, you know and my gut was telling me that this guy likes me and wanted to get to know me. We get along, it’s just easy and natural and doesn’t feel forced. We both bring out the best in each other.”

Even Jamie said that despite being eliminated from Love Island UK, the couple would explore their relationship outside the villa to see where it goes. Jamie said:

“Definitely - there’s no reason why not. That doesn’t change the connection we have. We’ve already talked about a few dates we’re going to tick off the list. We’re definitely going to see each other on the outside 100%.”

Baby challenge created chaos in the Love Island villa

Before a round of elimination on Love Island UK, every couple's parenting skills were tested. The ladies of the house woke up to the cries of five fake babies. They had to look after the babies along with their partners.

Every couple named their babies. Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page named their baby Leo; Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope named their's Sienna Funke Hope. Davide and Ekin-Su called their baby Irenee; Paige Thorne and Adam decided to call their baby Sage, and Gemma Owen and Luca Bish settled on Rodge, which was Gemma's sister's nickname.

The task became difficult for the boys when the girls left them behind and went out of the villa for brunch after receiving a text message.

However, the dads did their best to keep their babies happy with Davide putting on lipstick and blush on his daughter, knowing that "Ekin-Su is going to kill" him for putting on makeup on their daughter. The Islanders then dressed up their babies for the Love Island baby disco.

Everyone played a game of pass-the-parcel, with Dami and Indiyah adjudged the winners of the baby day. Finally, the babies were put to sleep with Ekin-Su singing Twinkle Twinkle Star to the little ones.

Tune in on ITV2 on Thursday to watch the next episode of Love Island UK Season 8.

