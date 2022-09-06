ITV aired season 8 of its beloved reality dating show Love Island UK Season 8 from June 6 to August 1, 2022, showcasing 36 eligible singles joining the show in search of true love.

Throughout the show, many couples found love, and many went home after being eliminated. In the end, Davide and Ekin-Su were declared the show's winners. Other couples in the villa included Dami and Indiyah, Adam and Paige, Gemma and Luca, Danica and Jamie, and Andrew and Tasha.

After Love Island UK got over, fans were eager to know the current relationship status of the season 8 couples. Read on to find who which couples are still in a loving relationship.

Love Island UK Season 8 couples who are still together

1) Davide and Ekin-Su

Davide connected with Gemma on day one but was later attracted to Turkish actress Ekin-Su. The pair initially had a few hiccups in the villa but eventually found their way back to each other. After winning Love Island UK season 8, they returned to their lives in the UK and continued their romance.

As per Metro, the couple will move in together in Essex in September and plan to launch their own TV show. In the show, the couple will travel to Italy and Turkey to cook delicious dishes on camera.

2) Gemma and Luca

Gemma and Luca coupled up early in Love Island UK 2022 and stayed faithful to each other throughout the show. After exploring other connections, the pair recoupled after Casa Amor and eventually expressed their love for each other.

According to the Daily Mail, Luca recently met Gemma's renowned football star father, Michael Owen, at a family dinner in Portugal, indicating that they are taking their relationship forward.

3) Dami and Indiyah

Dami and Indiyah were coupled up with other singles in the Love Island villa before turning their friendship into a relationship in the second week of the reality dating show. After being coupled up with other singles during Casa Amor, they returned to each other. They proclaimed,

"I love you."

The 'official boyfriend and girlfriend' of the villa came third in Love Island 2022. The couple is very much together, and Indiyah is "grateful" to find a genuine connection on the show.

4) Andrew and Tasha

Fourth-place finishers Andrew and Tasha paired up on day one and mostly stayed together until the finale, except for a one-week coupling twist. Ghouri made history by being the first deaf contestant to find love on the show. Inside the villa, she asked Andrew to be her boyfriend officially.

Andrew plans to move to England from Dubai with his ladylove, indicating that the couple is going stronger than ever.

5) Adam and Paige

Adam was instantly drawn to Paige when she first entered the show. The couple was dumped from the island, but despite their short-lived romance in the villa, they are together.

Shortly after being eliminated, Adam asked Paige to be his official girlfriend. He confirmed the same to On Demand Entertainment in August 2022.

6) Danica and Jamie

Danica had a rough time finding the 'one' on the show, but things changed for her when soccer player Jamie walked into Love Island UK. Despite being voted off the island, the pair is still going strong.

According to Ok!, the pair recently consummated their relationship for the first time, indicating they are serious about each other. The two are indeed discussing their future ahead.

These Love Island UK season 8 couples are still going strong and hopefully will remain in love forever.

Edited by Sayati Das