“It’s shocking”: Love Island UK fans react to Luca Bish and Gemma Owen bagging second place in Season 8 finale

Season 8 of Love Island UK has ended with Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti being crowned the winners. While fans rejoiced at the final result, they were upset after learning that Gemma Owen and Luca Bish bagged second place.

On Monday, August 1, the Love Island UK 2022 finale was held, where host Laura Whitmore declared Luca and Gemma, the runner-up. Apart from the couples mentioned above, the remaining finalists were Andrew Le Page-Tasha Ghouri (4th place) and Indiyah Polack-Dami Hope (3rd place).

Since Laura announced that Gemma and Luca came second, fans have been disappointed.

They questioned the network and accused producers of taking money from the couples’ families.

Love Island UK fans wanted to know why Gemma and Luca were runner-ups

Gemma Owen became the talk of the town from the start of Love Island UK Season 8. She’s Michael Owen’s 19-year-old daughter, who became fans’ least favorite on the show, especially for dating Luca Bish. The couple rarely received any positive response for their presence on the ITV show.

Hence, viewers were surprised to learn that the couple bagged second place in Season 8. Through Twitter posts, fans accused the show and its producers of deliberately announcing Gemma and Luca as runner-ups because of her dad’s status. Some even called out the producers for taking money from the couple’s family.

Take a look at fans’ reactions:

Aij @heyitsaij gemma and luca being second doesn't make sense with my fantasy #LoveIslandUK gemma and luca being second doesn't make sense with my fantasy #LoveIslandUK https://t.co/vsH9j6veRi

CeCe 🐈🌻😘🏳️‍🌈🐈‍⬛☀️ @_Ce_Ce__



I swear if they are named as winners I am switching straight off. Sorry but HOW are Gemma and Luca in the top 2? I don't know a SOUL who likes them. And they are hugely unpopular on here. #LoveIsland #LoveIsland UK #LoveIsland 2022I swear if they are named as winners I am switching straight off. Sorry but HOW are Gemma and Luca in the top 2? I don't know a SOUL who likes them. And they are hugely unpopular on here. #LoveIsland #LoveIslandUK #LoveIsland2022I swear if they are named as winners I am switching straight off.

wherever @salmonbeIIy Gemma and Luca should NOT have even made it this far wtf ?? #LoveIslandUK Gemma and Luca should NOT have even made it this far wtf ?? #LoveIslandUK

queen beeeeee @lullaby_bye12



Cos all of us didn't like them but loved the other 3 couples, but voted for Ekin-Davide. It was basically 3 against 1 with all votes going to 1 couple and well..that's the only logical explanation I could think of How did Gemma and Luca come second you ask?Cos all of us didn't like them but loved the other 3 couples, but voted for Ekin-Davide. It was basically 3 against 1 with all votes going to 1 couple and well..that's the only logical explanation I could think of #loveislanduk How did Gemma and Luca come second you ask?Cos all of us didn't like them but loved the other 3 couples, but voted for Ekin-Davide. It was basically 3 against 1 with all votes going to 1 couple and well..that's the only logical explanation I could think of #loveislanduk

Gemma and Luca’s vows on Love Island UK

The finale of Love Island UK 2022 was a roller-coaster ride of emotions. Gemma and Luca have been together since their first recoupling in Season 8. From Luca being jealous to Gemma questioning the relationship, the pair went through it all over the season.

While fans didn’t like the pair, the two maintained their bond till the end. In the finale, the couples had to read their vows to each other, which melted viewers’ hearts. Gemma and Luca, too, participated in the activity wearing black.

Gemma said:

“Luca, from the minute you walked in, straight away I knew you had something special about you. You eyes, your smile and your banter which I absolutely love. As time’s passed, I’ve come to discover that softer side to you, and you’ve brought a little bit of a softer side out of me too, although I know I can be hard work sometimes. We’ve talked about, and many so many plans already, and I am really excited to actually do them on the outside, so bring on our next chapter.”

Luca then said his vows which read:

“I know I tell you every day how se*y you are, but it’s the little things that made me fall in love with you — the tantrums, the way you say ‘shut up,’ the way you’ve been pushing yourself out your comfort zone, the way you hold yourself, and especially when you call me a k***-head."

He continued:

"After this time with you, I realized I couldn’t live without you. You are my best friend and hopefully something else very soon. I want you to know I love you, and I can’t wait for out future outside.”

Their vows brought tears to other islanders’ eyes as the words touched their hearts. Meanwhile, Love Island UK Season 8 has ended, but a new season will soon air, featuring a new group of islanders on ITV.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far