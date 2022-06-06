What is Love Island UK star Indiyah Polack’s job? London native set to build “real connection” on ITV’s dating series

Indiyah Polack, a hotel waitress, is looking forward to finding love on Love Island UK, airing on June 6, 2022, at 9.00 pm on ITV2. The reality star is eager to find a real connection on the show as "it’s quite hard to date without being influenced by social media and stuff like that."

Speaking about why she chose to be on the show, she said:

"Love Island particularly is like a closed space and I think it is a great place to get to know someone one-on-one and build a real connection."

Hosted by Laura Whitmore, season 8 returns after an 18-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. The contestants will live in a new £2.57M Majorcan villa and go through various challenges and tasks to find partners for life.

All about Love Island UK star Indiyah Polack

Hailing from London, Indiyah Polack used to work as a hotel waitress before participating in Love Island season 8. She loved her job as she got to see some “hot clients from overseas” while at work.

As per her Instagram profile, the reality star is also a fashion model and LAPP brand ambassador. As a model, she has collaborated with the likes of Missguided and Oh Polly.

Her social media is filled with modeling photoshoots and everyday looks with catchy captions reflecting her carefree personality. She currently has 27.6K followers on her Instagram.

Self-proclaimed “female player” Polack also describes herself as a “down-to-earth person,” “carefree,” and someone who has “good energy.”

However, she can be “stubborn sometimes” and a “bit melodramatic” when challenged or “apparently in the wrong” as she thinks that she is “always right.”

At first impression, she might come across as a “bit of a sweetheart” and “quite innocent” to men, but after opening up, they realize that she is a “man-eater.”

Now, after staying single for a few years, Polack is looking for true love on Love Island UK and hopes to bring “flavor and vibrancy” to the show.

All about Indiyah Polack’s strategy on Love Island UK

Indiyah Polack is joining the show to find love, but she might not get fixated on one man. She plans to see a few men at once as she likes to” keep them on rotation to see who is doing a better job.”

She might keep one guy to go on a date with and the other for the conversation, and she believes it's hard to find “everything in one guy.” Speaking about her reasons for joining the show, she said:

“I have been single for some time and I feel like for my generation of people, it’s quite hard to date without being influenced by social media and stuff like that.”

She might be picky, but if she finds the right man on the show, she is “willing to change.” However, if she gets irked by the person even once, “it’s a bit hard for me to pick it up again.”

Polack will try to woo the man by being herself and will not pretend to be anything that she is not, as if someone is “meant to connect” with her, it will happen.

Will Indiyah Polack be able to find love on the show with her carefree attitude? Tune in to Love Island on June 6 to find the answer.

