Has Love Island UK been renewed for Season 9? Rules to apply and more details explored

Love Island UK has been renewed for Season 9, for both the summer and winter edition, which was axed in 2020. After season 8 ended with Davide and Ekin-Su as the winners, the show will be back again with new hopefuls next year.

The official announcement for the new season was made on social media accounts, much to fans' delight.

The chosen cast will once again spend their time in a luxury villa to find love. Additionally, even in the new season, public voting will play a crucial role in deciding the fate of the islanders. The contestants will have to make a connection with other cast mates if they want to remain in the Love Island UK villa till the end.

Love Island UK officially confirmed for 2023: Rules to apply and more

Since the show was officially confirmed for next year, the applications are open for hopefuls who want to find love through the dating reality show. ITV's announcement for the show reads:

"ITV2 are looking for vibrant singles from across the UK who want to head to the sun, in search of love! The chosen cast will spend time in a luxury villa, getting to know one another, but to remain in paradise they must win the hearts of the public and their fellow Islanders who ultimately decide their fate on Love Island."

According to the network’s official site, hopeful contestants must meet the following criteria to apply for Love Island UK season 9:

1. Candidates must be aged at least 18 (eighteen) years at the date of the application.

2. Candidates must not:

Be currently employed by the network, Motion, the Broadcaster or any company owned by ITV plc; or

have a live-in partner or immediate relative (for example, mother, father, son, daughter, brother or sister) of someone who works on the Programme

3. Candidates must hold, or be prepared to obtain, a passport which is valid until at least 6 months after the programme's end date (which will be notified). The passport must also be less than 10 years old. Candidates must also be eligible to travel to the Programme destinations specified.

4.Candidates must be exclusively available to participate in the Programme for a minimum of ten consecutive weeks for production of the Programme.

After the submission, the network will contact the selected candidates for the new season of Love Island UK.

Other details about Love Island UK 2023

In the new season, a fresh batch of contestants will fly out to South Africa and Mallorca for love. The press release for the upcoming season reads:

“As TV’s biggest show across 16-34 year olds, Love Island will kick start the New Year with a fresh batch of Islanders heading to South Africa on a quest for love and romance. In the villa of their dreams, their stay in paradise will serve up everything from bombshell arrivals to hideaway hijinks. Meanwhile, Summer 2023 then sees the nation’s favourite dating show return to Mallorca for another eight week run.”

Speaking on the new season, Paul Mortimer, controller of Digital Channels at ITV2, said:

“Love Island’ has once again proved itself to be the nation’s favourite talking point across the summer, and we’re always blown away by the show’s ongoing impact and talkability amongst our younger audience. So, rather than just serving up a Summer of Love, we thought we’d make 2023 the Year of Love with two full [seasons] of the show.”

The premier date of Love Island UK season 9 is yet to be announced, but the show will air on ITV2 as well as new channel ITVX.

