Love Island UK Season 8 Episode 56: Fans react to Paige’s mother not being impressed with her partner Adam

The Islanders of Love Island UK were in for a surprise in the latest episode as they got to meet their and their partner’s parents to see how they felt about these love connections. While every parent had happy or mixed reactions to their children's connections, Paige’s mother was not impressed by her partner Adam.

Love Island @LoveIsland FIRST LOOK



It's time for the final arrivals of 2022, and our Islanders' loved ones have some words for all of them... FIRST LOOKIt's time for the final arrivals of 2022, and our Islanders' loved ones have some words for all of them... #LoveIsland ❤️ FIRST LOOK ❤️It's time for the final arrivals of 2022, and our Islanders' loved ones have some words for all of them... #LoveIsland https://t.co/bM1rWNFzLb

When Paige’s mother met the couple, she said she is “not buying” their relationship as she had seen a different side of her daughter when she was with Jacques. Despite this, Paige reassured her mom that Adam is a completely different person than what was shown on Love Island UK.

Paige's mum said:

"The way you was with Jacques was completely different, you were a lot of more you and bouncy and full of personality, with Adam it seems a lot more different."

Paige argued and said:

"With Jacques, he did bring out a different side of me, bubbly and all that but there were some bits that really weren't okay. Adam’s so much more chilled out and down to earth. I’ve made my own mind up, he’s just a completely different person to the man he used to be."

Fans even agreed with Paige’s mum straight forward reaction and supported her through their tweets.

PKaur @PrincessPKaur



#LoveIsland #loveislanduk Paige’s parents hardly spoke to Adam. They can see through this fakeness. Paige’s parents hardly spoke to Adam. They can see through this fakeness. #LoveIsland #loveislanduk https://t.co/v3SqqMbK2B

𝒉𝒂𝒏𝒏𝒂𝒉 🫶🏼 @__hannahbamford



Adam is with Paige to win. The minute he leaves he will cheat.



Paige made a mistake choosing Adam, and she will face the consequences when shes out for sure.



#LoveIsland MAD respect for Paige’s mum for telling it how it is.Adam is with Paige to win. The minute he leaves he will cheat.Paige made a mistake choosing Adam, and she will face the consequences when shes out for sure. #LoveIsland UK MAD respect for Paige’s mum for telling it how it is. Adam is with Paige to win. The minute he leaves he will cheat. Paige made a mistake choosing Adam, and she will face the consequences when shes out for sure. #LoveIsland #LoveIslandUK https://t.co/9DcW2i3Rfc

Unscripted Sass @UnscriptedSass Paige’s mum keeping it 100… not buying the relationship with Adam. Like yes girl we have all been saying that #loveisland #loveisland uk Paige’s mum keeping it 100… not buying the relationship with Adam. Like yes girl we have all been saying that #loveisland #loveislanduk

However, their stay in the villa was short lived after that. Post the meeting, the Islanders were called near the fire pit where Adam and Paige were dumped from the villa just a day before the Love Island UK finale, and fans could not keep calm.

Fans rejoice as Adam and Paige leave Love Island UK

After an honest one-on-one with Paige’s mom, Adam and Paige were dumped from the villa by the end of the last episode. This made the fans very happy as they believed that Adam would show his true colors as soon as he was out of the villa.

Potato2021 @Potato202161

#LoveIsland Bye bye Paige and Adam. Paige has lots of explaining to do when she’s back in UK #LoveIsland 2022 #loveislandUK Bye bye Paige and Adam. Paige has lots of explaining to do when she’s back in UK#LoveIsland #LoveIsland2022 #loveislandUK https://t.co/FktYnid2KM

As they rolled their suitcases away, Paige said:

“We’re happy and there’s no hard feelings whatsoever with the other islanders.”

Even Adam flattered his love interest by saying that he has “got the best girl.”

Who are Love Island UK finalist?

The four couples who have made it to the finale of Love Island UK are:

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti Luca Bish and Gemma Owen Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page Dami Hope and Indiyah Polack

In the previous episode, the Islanders were asked to vote for the two least compatible couples. These were the results from the vote:

Paige and Adam chose Davide and Ekin-Su along with Gemma and Luca. Adam and Tasha voted for Davide and Ekin-Su as well as Paige and Adam. Davide and Ekin-Su voted for Gemma and Luca as well as Adam and Paige. Dami and Indiyah also voted for Davide and Ekin-Su along with Gemma and Luca. Gemma and Luca picked Davide and Ekin-Su alongside Andrew and Tasha.

In the end, the result was:

Ekin-Su and Davide - 4 Votes

Gemma and Luca - 3 Votes

Paige and Adam - 2 Votes

Tasha and Andrew - 1 Vote

Indiyah and Dami - 0 Votes

Ekin-Su and Davide received the maximum votes for “least compatible couple” and were in danger of being voted out, but it was Adam and Paige who left the villa.

Meanwhile, Dami and Indiyah made their way to the finals as they received votes.

Tune in on ITV2 and ITV Hub on Monday, August 1 to see which couple wins Love Island UK along with the cash prize.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far