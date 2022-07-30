Love Island UK Season 8 Episode 54: Islanders vote Davide and Ekin-Su as the “least compatible couple,” fans react

Love Island UK fans were left in shock after the islanders voted fan-favorite couple Davide and Ekin-Su as the “least compatible couple” on Friday. Astonished viewers expressed their opinions on Twitter, saying that it was a strategy to remove the strongest contenders from the dating show.
As the finale of Love Island nears, islanders are cooking up strategies to remove the strongest couple from the villa so they can make their way to the final and win the cash prize. Which remaining couple will be eliminated from the show will be revealed in the next episode, before the finale airs on August 1.
Who voted for whom in the latest episode of Love Island UK?
On Friday, the Islanders were asked to vote for the least compatible couple in the villa. The results saw Davide and Ekin-Su rake in the highest number of votes, closely followed by Gemma and Luca.
Here is a closer look at the voting:
1) Adam and Tasha voted for Davide and Ekin-Su as well as Paige and Adam.
2) Paige and Adam also chose Davide and Ekin-Su along with Gemma and Luca.
3) Gemma and Luca picked Davide and Ekin-Su alongside Andrew and Tasha.
4) Davide and Ekin-Su voted for Gemma and Luca as well as Adam and Paige.
5) Dami and Indiyah also voted for Davide and Ekin-Su along with Gemma and Luca.
By the end of the voting, Indiyah and Dami were the only couple who did not receive any votes, clearing them for the final.
"Threatened much?": Fans react to Davide and Ekin-Su being deemed "least compatible" on Love island UK
Davide and Ekin-Su being voted as “least compatible couple” left fans in shock as they are now at risk of being dumped from the villa. Here are a few reactions to the episode on Twitter:
What else happened on Love Island UK?
In the last episode of Love Island UK, which aired on July 29, the remaining two couples went on one final date before the finale. The description of the show read:
"Tasha and Andrew are wrapped up in roses and romance, Gemma and Luca get a sweet serenade, and the Islanders learn that they must vote for each other."
Gemma and Luca went on a date on a private courtyard and were serenaded by a six-piece ensemble where Gemma opened up about their relationship and confessed to Luca that she is “quite more lovey-dovey” with him and “always wants to be near” him and in his “company.”
Luca even opened up about his future plans and said he is just waiting for the right moment to put a label on their relationship.
Tasha and Andrew dined on a beach within a Kardashian-inspired giant 3D heart made entirely of red roses. The couple confessed their feelings, with Andrew telling Tasha he will always “support” her “no matter what.”
But things got a little dramatic in the evening when islanders were told to vote for the two least compatible couples in the villa and submit their choice by text without discussing it with any of the other couples. The unexpected dumping twist surprised the islanders, but they texted their votes after discussing it with their partners.
After the voting, Davide and Ekin-Su were revealed to be “least compatible couple.” Will the fan-favorite couple be eliminated from Love Island UK or will they be saved? Tune in on ITV2 and ITV Hub at 9 pm BST to find out the answer in the next episode.
The finale of Love Island will air on Monday, August 1.