Love Island UK Season 8 Episode 54: Islanders vote Davide and Ekin-Su as the “least compatible couple,” fans react

Love Island UK fans were left in shock after the islanders voted fan-favorite couple Davide and Ekin-Su as the “least compatible couple” on Friday. Astonished viewers expressed their opinions on Twitter, saying that it was a strategy to remove the strongest contenders from the dating show.

Caz @Cazdoestweets



They all knew Ekin Su & Davide were favourites and they’re trying to eliminate the competition.



It should be EkinSu Island - she is the show!



#LoveIslandUK #ekinsu Talk about strategic voting.They all knew Ekin Su & Davide were favourites and they’re trying to eliminate the competition.It should be EkinSu Island - she is the show! Talk about strategic voting. They all knew Ekin Su & Davide were favourites and they’re trying to eliminate the competition. It should be EkinSu Island - she is the show! #LoveIslandUK #ekinsu https://t.co/5Cu4MQINGk

As the finale of Love Island nears, islanders are cooking up strategies to remove the strongest couple from the villa so they can make their way to the final and win the cash prize. Which remaining couple will be eliminated from the show will be revealed in the next episode, before the finale airs on August 1.

Who voted for whom in the latest episode of Love Island UK?

On Friday, the Islanders were asked to vote for the least compatible couple in the villa. The results saw Davide and Ekin-Su rake in the highest number of votes, closely followed by Gemma and Luca.

Love Island @LoveIsland



Ekin-Su & Davide: 4 Votes

Gemma & Luca: 3 Votes

Paige & Adam: 2 Votes

Tasha & Andrew: 1 Vote

Indiyah & Dami: 0 Votes



#LoveIsland The Islanders have been voting for their least compatible couples. The results are:Ekin-Su & Davide: 4 VotesGemma & Luca: 3 VotesPaige & Adam: 2 VotesTasha & Andrew: 1 VoteIndiyah & Dami: 0 Votes The Islanders have been voting for their least compatible couples. The results are: ✨ Ekin-Su & Davide: 4 Votes ✨ Gemma & Luca: 3 Votes ✨ Paige & Adam: 2 Votes✨ Tasha & Andrew: 1 Vote✨ Indiyah & Dami: 0 Votes#LoveIsland

Here is a closer look at the voting:

1) Adam and Tasha voted for Davide and Ekin-Su as well as Paige and Adam.

2) Paige and Adam also chose Davide and Ekin-Su along with Gemma and Luca.

3) Gemma and Luca picked Davide and Ekin-Su alongside Andrew and Tasha.

4) Davide and Ekin-Su voted for Gemma and Luca as well as Adam and Paige.

5) Dami and Indiyah also voted for Davide and Ekin-Su along with Gemma and Luca.

By the end of the voting, Indiyah and Dami were the only couple who did not receive any votes, clearing them for the final.

"Threatened much?": Fans react to Davide and Ekin-Su being deemed "least compatible" on Love island UK

Davide and Ekin-Su being voted as “least compatible couple” left fans in shock as they are now at risk of being dumped from the villa. Here are a few reactions to the episode on Twitter:

ye @hoolashallow #LoveislandUK Tbh I don’t think any of them had the right to vote ekin and davide. #LoveISland Tbh I don’t think any of them had the right to vote ekin and davide. #LoveISland #LoveislandUK

mcmxtn @mcmxtn everyone in that damn villa is so fake to davide and ekin they deserve the world #LoveIsland #LoveIsland UK everyone in that damn villa is so fake to davide and ekin they deserve the world #LoveIsland #LoveIslandUK https://t.co/Ecl5HyA0wd

Kirstie Dunlop @Kirstie_Dunlop

Gemma & Luca

Didn't fit the producers narrative to be the bottom two couples so let's just put everyone up who received any votes.. what's the point in the compatibility vote to begin with??? Ekin & DavideGemma & LucaDidn't fit the producers narrative to be the bottom two couples so let's just put everyone up who received any votes.. what's the point in the compatibility vote to begin with??? #LoveIslandUK Ekin & DavideGemma & Luca Didn't fit the producers narrative to be the bottom two couples so let's just put everyone up who received any votes.. what's the point in the compatibility vote to begin with??? #LoveIslandUK

Roisin @roisink185 How the hell did Ekin and Davide receive the least votes?? Everyone vote for Gemma and Luca to leave. I know I would if I had a vote #LoveIslandUK How the hell did Ekin and Davide receive the least votes?? Everyone vote for Gemma and Luca to leave. I know I would if I had a vote #LoveIslandUK

Waz @WaseemSohail34 #DavideAndEkinSu #LoveIslandUK If Davide and Ekin Su do not win we will riot!! @LoveIsland If Davide and Ekin Su do not win we will riot!! @LoveIsland #DavideAndEkinSu #LoveIslandUK

ann @chennyiva If Ekin Su and Davide don’t win love island, to hell with this damn show #LoveIsland #LoveIsland UK If Ekin Su and Davide don’t win love island, to hell with this damn show #LoveIsland #LoveIslandUK

sabitha @SabithaKWriter



@LoveIsland #loveisland #ekinsu I think if it was down to the public we know who would be voted the two least compatible couples. #loveisland uk #EKINDE I think if it was down to the public we know who would be voted the two least compatible couples.@LoveIsland #loveisland #loveislanduk #EKINDE #ekinsu https://t.co/q898FRHiLY

What else happened on Love Island UK?

In the last episode of Love Island UK, which aired on July 29, the remaining two couples went on one final date before the finale. The description of the show read:

"Tasha and Andrew are wrapped up in roses and romance, Gemma and Luca get a sweet serenade, and the Islanders learn that they must vote for each other."

Gemma and Luca went on a date on a private courtyard and were serenaded by a six-piece ensemble where Gemma opened up about their relationship and confessed to Luca that she is “quite more lovey-dovey” with him and “always wants to be near” him and in his “company.”

Luca even opened up about his future plans and said he is just waiting for the right moment to put a label on their relationship.

Tasha and Andrew dined on a beach within a Kardashian-inspired giant 3D heart made entirely of red roses. The couple confessed their feelings, with Andrew telling Tasha he will always “support” her “no matter what.”

But things got a little dramatic in the evening when islanders were told to vote for the two least compatible couples in the villa and submit their choice by text without discussing it with any of the other couples. The unexpected dumping twist surprised the islanders, but they texted their votes after discussing it with their partners.

After the voting, Davide and Ekin-Su were revealed to be “least compatible couple.” Will the fan-favorite couple be eliminated from Love Island UK or will they be saved? Tune in on ITV2 and ITV Hub at 9 pm BST to find out the answer in the next episode.

The finale of Love Island will air on Monday, August 1.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far