How old is Haris Namani? Meet the Love Island season 9 contestant from Doncaster

TV salesman Haris Namani is set to feature in the brand-new season of the winter series of Love Island. The ninth season of the popular reality show will premiere its first episode on Monday, January 16, 2023.

The dating reality show will feature both a new host and 10 new contestants competing to develop relationships and find love. One of the new islanders on the show will be Haris Namani. Namani will be asked whether he wants to recouple with someone different or stick to their existing relationship.

The islanders will also be at the mercy of domestic viewers' votes, which will decide who gets another chance at love and who departs the villa without anything.

ITV @ITV

Meet the new islanders who are all ready to grab love by the horns Heads are about to be turned!Meet the new islanders who are all ready to grab love by the horns #LoveIsland Heads are about to be turned! Meet the new islanders who are all ready to grab love by the horns #LoveIsland 😍 https://t.co/0kVDnOtxNN

Haris Namani from Love Island is a professional boxer

Haris Namani is a 21-year-old TV salesman from Doncaster, England.

According to ITV's website, Haris claims he has never experienced true love. He also believes that the opportunity to "find the girl and discover the right one" is best found on Love Island. In addition to being a "different, distinctive guy, respectful, and not awkward, especially with the girls," he claims he will offer a lot to the villa.

Haris also claimed that he has never brought a woman home and won't declare his love for a woman until he has introduced her to his parents, siblings, and brother.

However, a social media influencer, Courtney Hodgson, very recently accused Haris Namani of ditching her weeks before entering Love Island. She called him the "biggest game player" and accused him of leaving her for the TV show.

Courtney made the accusations in the comments section of Love Island's Instagram post about Haris. She wrote:

"Biggest game player going, leaving me for a TV show and I called it from the second he left me.”

Since the accusations became public, fans have been going through their TikTok timeline to find any evidence of the accusation and the controversy surrounding Namani.

sᴜᴘᴇʀ ᴛᴠ @superTV247 The #LoveIsland drama has started already… I give it 10 days before they stick Courtney in there The #LoveIsland drama has started already… I give it 10 days before they stick Courtney in there 👀 https://t.co/LGvdkkqVC8

Despite all the allegations, Namani has stuck with the initial statement he gave to ITV about finding love in the show and hasn't added anything new to the accusation.

His updated Instagram bio, like all the other Love Island participants, says:

"I'm headed to find love at the @loveisland villa. See you soon!”

According to pictures on his Instagram, Haris Namani appears to be a dedicated boxer and often posts clips of himself training in the gyn and at boxing events in his hometown.

Love Island season 9: A rundown of the show with its contestants

The new season will see the singleton cast of Love Island move into a new villa in South Africa. The season's villa is located in the Franschhoek Winelands, which is close to Cape Town.

Named Ludus Magnus, the villa has a private lake, beach, and palm trees, and covers 25 acres. The home has 17 bedrooms, a 400-meter jogging track, a rugby field, and a zip line. It is valued at £1.2 million ($1,460,000).

The season's contestants include Haris Namani, Olivia Hawkins, Shaq Muhammad, Tanyel Revan, Will Young, Anna-May Robey, Ron Hall, Lana Jenkins, Kai Fagan, and Tanya Mantegna.

The season 9 candidates of Love Island are in for a wild journey, especially with the new rule prohibiting them from using social media while on the show.

Ahead of the 2023 winter season, Love Island released a new trailer starring TV and radio presenter Maya Jama, who replaced former Love Island anchor Laura Whitmore.

Prior to the upcoming season, Maya reportedly said that she is a big fan of the show and that she has watched pretty much all seasons of the show. She added:

‘I’ve tried not to do too much research because you want to still be yourself, don’t you.

Love Island season 9 will premiere on Monday, January 16, at 9 pm ET on ITV2, and the same can be streamed on ITVX.

