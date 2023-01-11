Who is Lana Jenkins from Love Island? Makeup artist has a romantic history with ITV’s I’m A Celebrity star

Love Island UK is set to return for the first time since 2020 with Season 9, and will feature 10 singletons who will aim to find a connection and take it to the end.

One of the singles set to appear on the show is Lana Jenkins, a 25-year-old makeup artist and former cast member of Benidorm. She was on the ITV show as an extra before being picked for the reality dating show.

Love Island UK Season 9 is set to air on January 16, at 9 pm ET on ITV2.

Meet Lana Jenkins ahead of her appearance on Love Island UK Season 9

Set to appear on Love Island Season 9, Lana Jenkins is a 25-year-old makeup artist from Luton who previously worked on the sets of Brassic. While on the show, she worked closely with Michelle Keegan. When Lana was a young child, she lived in Spain and appeared on an episode of Benidorm.

As part of her work, she’s been around multiple reality stars before and has even dated one. Before entering the villa, she was in a relationship with Owen Warner, who is a Hollyoaks actor, reality star, and I’m a Celebrity finalist. The two dated in 2020 following Owen’s split with Stephanie Davis.

The two announced their relationship via Instagram in a since-then-deleted post, and were introduced by mutual friends after she worked on CBBC’s So Awkward. The two were together for a few months before calling it quits.

Lana has been single for approximately two or three years and believes that now is the right time for her to be doing something different. Before appearing on Love Island, she admitted to falling quickly in love with people.

She said that as long as everything’s going well, she will probably tell them that she loves them in a week. However, one of the things that is an instant turn-off is men sending her question marks if she hasn’t replied in a while.

She added:

"I don’t mind people texting me all the time but if you send me question marks if I’ve not replied to you in a while, you’re gone. That’s a really big red flag for me! Also if I see a guy trip over, that’s an instant turn-off."

Joining Lana on Love Island are Haris Namani, Olivia Hawkins, Shaq Muhammad, Tanyel Revan, Will Young, Anna-May Robey, Ron Hall, Kai Fagan, and Tanya Manhenga.

More about the show

Love Island season 9 is set to return to screens, after the show last aired in 2020. As part of the upcoming Winter segment, it will take the contestants’ to South Africa, to the luxury property, Ludus Magnus, in Franschhoek Winelands near Cape Town. The villa is named after a Roman gladiator school and has it’s own beach, lake, and palm trees.

In the upcoming season, the contestants will have to abide by two additional rules on top of the already existing ones. In Season 9, they’ll be banned from using social media or having their family members operate it for them.

Another rule is that the contestants will have to participate in a variety of workshops. These will include psychological support, training on how to handle negative social media responses, financial management, the impact of participation in the show, and more.

Love Island @LoveIsland #LoveIsland Winter just got a whole lot hotter Winter just got a whole lot hotter 🔥 #LoveIsland https://t.co/4KSa2yri9e

Love Island season 9 will air on January 16 on ITV2 and episodes will be available to stream on ITVX.

Poll : 0 votes