I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here 2022: Who are the finalists? Eliminated contestants, finale schedule and more

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here 2022 will soon air its finale episode with the remaining six celebrities in the jungle on Sunday, on November 27, 2022 on ITV at 9 pm.

The synopsis of the finale episode reads as:

"It's the final, after facing more than three weeks in the Australian Jungle, who will come out victorious and be crowned this year's King or Queen?"

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here returned to screens on November 6 with a brand new cast of celebrities. The show came back to its home in Australia after a two-year break.

On the show, celebrities had to leave their plush pads and luxuries behind to spend up to three weeks in the Australian jungle to be crowned the new king or queen of the jungle. Ant & Dec have been hosting the reality show since 2002.

Babatunde Aleshe got eliminated on Wednesday's episode of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here

Comedian Babatunde Aleshe was the fifth celebrity contestant to be eliminated on Wednesday night's episode. Previously, Boy George, Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver, TV presenter Scarlette Douglas, and broadcaster Charlene White have already left the jungle.

Love Island star Olivia Attwood was the first to leave the show within 24 hours of being in the jungle due to her health condition.

Speaking about her exit and medical condition, Olivia told Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning Sofa:

"I was pulled out on my first day in main camp for routine medical checks - which can be blood pressure, giving blood - so I had my blood taken and the results came back that my iron was low, I was showing that I was anaemic.”

She said that her potassium and sodium levels “were really low,” which is why she had to be taken to A&E. At the hospital, all tests “came back normal," but she ultimately wasn't allowed back into camp for I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here.

6 remaining contestants are competing in I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here finale

So far, five celebrities have been eliminated from I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here. Only the following six celebrities are left in the jungle for the finale:

1) Owen Warner: Aged 23, the English actor is well known for his debut role as Trev in the 2015 short film Beverley. He got his first major break in 2018 with his role as Romeo in Hollyoaks.

2) Matt Hancock: The 44-year-old contestant is a British politician who served as Minister for the Cabinet Office and Paymaster General from 2015 to 2016. He also served as Secretary of State for Health and Social Care from 2018 to 2021.

3) Seann Walsh: A comedian who made his name by starting out in stand-up at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and in Brighton, the 36 year old has appeared on Jack Dee's ITV sitcom Bad Move, Strictly Come Dancing (2018) and more.

4) Chris Moyles: 48-years-old Chris Chris is a broadcaster and radio host. He is best known for his shows on Capital FM, BBC Radio 1 and Radio X.

5) Jill Scott: The 35-year-old is a former footballer who has played as a midfielder. During her career, she contributed to the Blues' FA Women's Premier League Cup win in 2008 and FA Women's Cup victory in 2010.

6) Mike Tindall: Aged 44, he is a former English Rugby Union player. He is also the first member of the royal family to participate in I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here. He is married to Zara Phillips, the granddaughter of the late English monarch Queen Elizabeth II.

Tune in on Sunday, November 27 on ITV to watch the finale of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here.

